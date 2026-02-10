Platinum Event Rentals Provides Event Equipment and Logistical Support Across San Diego

Platinum Event Rentals is a San Diego company offering tables, chairs, tents, linens, and catering equipment with delivery, setup, and pickup for events.

Platinum Event Rentals supports San Diego events with essential rentals and logistics, serving weddings and corporate gatherings as “a reliable partner in event planning.”” — Cristin Hopkins

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platinum Event Rentals, an event rental provider based in San Diego, continues to serve local residents, businesses, and organizations with equipment and logistical support for a wide range of gatherings. Operating from its location on San Diego Mission Road, the company supplies essential rental items commonly used for weddings, corporate functions, and private events throughout the region.The company maintains an inventory that includes tables , chairs, linens tents , catering equipment, and related event necessities. In addition to equipment rentals, Platinum Event Rentals coordinates delivery, setup, and post-event pickup to assist with on-site logistics. These services support event planners and hosts by helping streamline preparation and execution across venues of varying sizes.As in-person events remain a consistent part of community and business life, local providers such as Platinum Event Rentals contribute practical infrastructure that enables gatherings to take place efficiently. By focusing on operational reliability and equipment availability, the company continues to play a functional role within San Diego’s event planning landscape.To learn more about Platinum Event Rentals services, please contact their office at (858) 483-7368.About Platinum Event Rentals: Platinum Event Rentals is a San Diego-based event rental company providing tables, seating, tents, linens, and catering equipment for weddings, corporate functions, and private gatherings, along with delivery, setup, and breakdown services throughout the greater San Diego area.Business name: Platinum Event RentalsAddress: 10961 San Diego Mission Road San Diego, CA 92108City: San DiegoState: CAZip code: 92108Phone number: (858) 483-7368

