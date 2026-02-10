Truck1 Drives Media Support for Caravan Salon Hungary 2026

Truck1 joins Caravan Salon Hungary 2026 as media partner, linking European dealers with travelers to meet the rising demand for motorhomes and camping lifestyle

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The surge in caravan travel finds a dedicated stage at the Caravan Salon Hungary 2026, held from 19-22 February at HUNGEXPO Budapest. Truck1 , an international online marketplace for campers and RVs, joins the event as its media partner.The exhibition presents the latest motorhomes, caravans, and camping equipment. Visitors can explore vehicles firsthand and get professional advice. The salon coincides with the Travel Exhibition, E-bike Test&Show, and Budapest Boat Show, offering a comprehensive travel experience under one roof.As the media partner, Truck1, facilitates buying and leasing caravans online. Since 2003, the digital portal has connected reliable dealers with travel enthusiasts across Europe. Current buyer demand is led by Germany, France, Spain, Poland, and Italy, with strong interest from Hungary, Austria, and Belgium.About Truck1Truck1 is an international digital marketplace specialized in the sale and lease of commercial vehicles, including a dedicated and growing segment for campers and RVs. Since 2003, the platform has served as a reliable bridge between professional dealers and travel enthusiasts across Europe, providing a secure environment for sourcing high-quality motorhomes and camping equipment.Available in 36 languages, Truck1 simplifies the global search for specialized vehicles, supporting the lifestyle of modern travelers. With a strong presence in key markets such as Germany, France, Poland, and Hungary, the portal continues to expand its reach, helping users find the perfect vehicle for their next journey.

