Origin Detector (OD) Surpasses 457,000 Viewers in Record-Breaking Product Awareness Campaign

The OD, innovative consumer awareness platform powered by QR codes, today announced that its latest product awareness campaign has reached 457,000 viewers

This level of engagement proves that transparency and rewards create real connection between brands and consumers.” — Jewel Luther

CHATSWORTH, IL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The campaign highlighted how everyday shoppers can use Origin Detector’s ODQR codes to instantly verify a product’s true origin, ingredients, manufacturing details, and ethical supply-chain practices — all while earning Awareness Points for every scan and feedback submission.“We’re absolutely thrilled to see this level of excitement and engagement,” said Jewel Luther, Founder of OriginDetector LLC. “457,000 viewers in a single campaign shows that people are hungry for real transparency. They don’t just want to shop — they want to know exactly where their products come from and to have a voice in supporting ethical brands. This milestone proves the OD community is growing fast, and we’re just getting started.”Key highlights of the campaign:Over 457,000 total views across YouTube, social platforms, and partner channels. Growing adoption of ODQR codes by manufacturers and merchants who want to build trust and direct customer relationships.Consumers can join for free right now at https://origindetector.com . Every ODQR scan earns Awareness Points that can later be redeemed for rewards, coupons, and exclusive perks, turning everyday shopping into an engaging, rewarding experience.Manufacturers and merchants interested in onboarding products or receiving custom ODQR codes are encouraged to visit the site or email support@origindetector.com"Reaching 457,000 viewers in this campaign is a powerful validation that consumers genuinely care about where their products come from," said the Origin Detector team. "This level of engagement proves that transparency and rewards create real connection between brands and consumers."Now is the best time to join the movement.Every scan earns you Awareness Points, which can be redeemed for exclusive promotional rewards, coupons, and special offers from participating brands.Join today and start earning Awareness Points for free:

