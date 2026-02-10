Gauteng Roads and Transport discontinues over 100 unroadworthy minibus taxis

Gauteng enforcement operations discontinue over 100 unroadworthy minibuses

Stop and search operations carried out by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) led to the discontinuation of over hundred (100) minibuses after failing to meet basic roadworthiness requirements. The intensified law enforcement operations were conducted between 01 and 07 February 2026.

The enforcement operations were carried out across key public and scholar transport corridors in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

Inspections revealed major mechanical defects that posed a direct threat to passenger safety and other road users. These included faulty braking systems, worn tyres, non-functioning headlights, brake lights and indicators, as well as cracked windscreens.

In addition to the discontinuations, the officers focused on non-compliant operators. This resulted in more than five hundred (500) manual infringement notices issued, while a further six hundred and sixty-seven (667) electronic infringement notices were processed using GTI’s advanced e-Force enforcement devices. They further issued hundred and fifty-one (151) discontinue notices to motorists found operating in violation of traffic regulations.

Non-compliance offences identified during the operations included:

hundred and eight (108) minibus taxi operators driving without valid driving licences; and

fifty-two (52) minibuses operating without valid licence discs.

Beyond traffic-related offences, the operations also addressed broader criminal activity, resulting in eleven (11) arrests for driving under the influence (DUI).

In her remarks, Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, reiterated the province’s uncompromising stance on road safety. “We will not allow profit to be placed above people’s lives. Any vehicle that threatens the safety of our commuters or road users has no place on Gauteng roads. Our message is clear: comply or face the full might of the law”.

On discontinuation of unroadworthy vehicles, she reaffirmed that this remains critical to prevention of crashes, injuries, and fatalities, particularly within the public and scholar transport sector.

She added the operations extend to the whole of the province.

As part of #Tackling13, a provincial initiative focusing on key, high-impact challenges, enforcement operations form part of a coordinated strategy to curb lawlessness, combat criminal activity and strengthen compliance with traffic legislation, with a particular focus on the public and scholar transport sector.

