Viking Sunset Studios Announces Strategic Investment in London based Starwolf Media

Viking Sunset Studios, the premier production powerhouse and Asia’s only beachfront movie resort, today announced a significant strategic investment in Starwolf Media, a trailblazing London-based company specializing in interactive entertainment and digital world-building.

This partnership marks a major milestone in bridging British storytelling expertise with Southeast Asia’s most advanced production hub. The funding infusion centers on the high-stakes historical drama The Bali Dove, utilizing the proven ability of Viking Sunset Studios to reconstruct complex international historical settings on Indonesian soil.

Global Production Leaders Complete Successful Bali Recce

In preparation for the production, a team of top-tier London-based producers alongside Andrew Arthur, Founder of London's Starwolf Media, recently completed an extensive technical reconnaissance (recce) of the Viking Sunset Studios facilities and the diverse surrounding landscapes.

The team expressed immense excitement regarding the sheer variety of locations available—from black sand beaches and dramatic cliffs to lush jungles—all achievable with virtually zero crew movement.

"Experiencing Bali firsthand during our recent scouting trip was a revelation," says Andrew Arthur, Founder of Starwolf Media. "The sheer beauty and cinematic scale of the island are breathtaking, but it’s the perfect fit for this specific story that truly stunned us. We found locations that haven't changed in a century, providing an authentic texture that is impossible to replicate on a backlot. To have that level of raw beauty sitting right alongside the world-class infrastructure of Viking Sunset Studios is a filmmaker's dream."

"When the London team stepped onto our locations, they realized they were looking at the exact same beauty Clementine Churchill saw in 1934," says Bo H. Holmgreen, CEO of Viking Sunset Studios. "While we have a great modern infrastructure for movie making, much of Bali remains unchanged. By combining this authentic backdrop with our luxury infrastructure and helipad access, we offer an ease of shooting that is unparalleled. You can capture a period epic in the morning and be back at the resort for a sunset wrap—no long commutes, no exhausted crews, just pure creative focus."

The Viking Sunset Studios Advantage: Production in Paradise

Viking Sunset Studios offers a revolutionary model that merges Hollywood-standard filmmaking with the serenity of a luxury resort.

• The Massive Green Screen Limbo: A state-of-the-art 30m x 25m green screen limbo, standing 14m tall. This massive volume provides a seamless "infinity" environment for the high-end VFX and interactive digital world-building that Starwolf Media specializes in.

• 14 Distinct Historical Sets: Viking Sunset Studios recently demonstrated its industrial-scale capability by reconstructing post-war Malaysia for the epic The Ghost and the Gun. By building 14 distinct, large-scale 1940’s Malaysian sets within a 10-minute radius, Viking Sunset Studios provides a "one-stop" solution that eliminates the cost and exhaustion of location jumping.

• Elite Access & Luxury: Viking Sunset Studios is designed to inspire with luxury accommodations featuring panoramic ocean views and an on-site helipad, allowing VIP talent and executives to arrive directly and securely at the beachfront heart of the production.

"The greatest benefit of Viking Sunset Studios is our ability to eliminate the physical and mental exhaustion of location jumping. By having the massive soundstage, many distinct historical sets, and luxury accommodations all within a short radius, we ensure virtually zero crew movement. When you remove the cost and stress of long commutes and constant packing, you get a focused, inspired, and truly happy team. A happy crew makes good movie - at our Bali studio, the crew wakes up at the beach, creates cinematic magic all day, and is back for the inspiring sunset—it’s a smarter, more humane way to enjoy making world-class movies", adds Bo H. Holmgreen.

The Flagship Project: The Bali Dove

The investment focuses on the incredible true story of Clementine Churchill’s fateful 1934 voyage to the East Indies, titled The Bali Dove. Described as "Casablanca from a woman’s point of view," the project follows Clementine as she grapples with a marriage in crisis and a heart-stopping romance with a young art dealer, Terence Philip, while on a mission to capture a Komodo Dragon for the London Zoo.

A Cinematic Tribute to Bali’s Legacy

The film will serve as a breathtaking cinematic recognition of Clementine’s journey through the Indonesian archipelago. By utilizing the untouched vistas scouted during the London team’s recce, The Bali Dove will showcase the island’s mystical landscapes—from the volcanic sands to the ancient jungles—capturing the exact same raw beauty that greeted her in 1934. The production aims to highlight how the island’s spiritual and physical environment acted as the catalyst for her personal transformation, a story best told where it actually happened.

Mr. Holmgreen concludes: "As a primary cost-cutting measure, we lower our production costs in several ways, primarily by leveraging Viking Sunset Studios locations to eliminate logistical bloat. Our last feature serves as the definitive example: by utilizing our state-of-the-art technology and world-class staff to create the best content, we kept our 135 crew and casting members in one place to shoot across 14 sets over 35 shooting days over 2 months—all while shooting in the world’s best film locations. This key strategy allows us to minimize idle time and drastically reduce our cost per page, ensuring every dollar is captured on lens rather than lost to the friction of movement. Through this specialized model, we can lower production costs below any other country in the world after incentives, while adding inspiration and joy to the process."

About Viking Sunset Studios

Based in Bali, Viking Sunset Studios is Asia’s leading beachfront movie resort. It provides full-service production solutions, featuring a massive soundstage with a 14m high green screen limbo, a helipad, and many distinct historical sets , located within a 10-minute radius of its luxury beachfront accommodations.

About Starwolf Media

Based in London, Starwolf Media originates and supervises high-quality media projects, including films and interactive digital worlds. The company is committed to creating empowering content that fosters a deeper connection with the human experience and the natural world.

