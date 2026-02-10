Meet Ivy Candy at ISM Cologne 2026: The Premier China Liquorice Gummy Candy Factory Showcasing Innovation

SHANTOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global confectionery landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by a consumer shift toward unique textures and intensified flavor profiles. As the industry prepares for ISM Cologne 2026, the world’s largest trade fair for sweets and snacks, the spotlight is increasingly turning toward advanced manufacturing techniques. Within this evolving market, Zhaoan Huazhijie Food Co., Ltd.,along with its specialized entities Shantou Wanhengda Trading Co., Ltd. and IVY (HK) INDUSTRY CO., LIMITED, is preparing to demonstrate why it remains a pivotal China Liquorice Candy Supplier . By integrating decades of traditional confectionery expertise with modern dehydration technology, the company is bridging the gap between nostalgic treats and the future of snacking.The upcoming exhibition in Cologne serves as a vital platform for stakeholders to witness the convergence of traditional candy craftsmanship and scientific innovation. As international buyers seek reliable manufacturing partners who can navigate complex global supply chains while maintaining strict quality standards, the role of a comprehensive supplier becomes paramount. Ivy Candy’s participation in ISM 2026 is not merely a showcase of products, but a demonstration of how a dedicated manufacturer can adapt to the rapid "sweet" trend—a movement where licorice gummy candy, fluffy marshmallow, liquid jam candy are redefining the sensory experience for consumers across North America, Europe, Central and South Americaand Asia.The Evolution of Confectionery Excellence Since 2007Established in 2007, IVY (HK) INDUSTRY CO., LIMITED has spent nearly two decades refining its production capabilities and expanding its footprint in the global food sector. The company’s journey began with a focus on core confectionery categories, including marshmallow, gummy sweets, and hard candies. Over time, through strategic integration with Zhanan Huazhijie Food Co., Ltd., the company has built a vertically integrated system from R&D to international logistics.This long-standing history provides a foundation of stability that is rare in a fast-paced industry. The expertise gained in manufacturing traditional bubble gum, lollipops, and pressed candies has been instrumental in the company’s transition into high-tech food processing.A Diverse Portfolio for Global MarketsA primary strength of the company lies in its extensive product range, which caters to various demographic segments and cultural preferences. While the current market excitement focuses heavily on freeze-dried innovations, Ivy Candy continues to excel in its original product lines. The catalog includes:Classic Sweets: High-quality Gummy candy, Jelly candy, and Marshmallows that serve as the base for many modern innovations.Interactive Confections: Toy candy, Spray candy, and Jam candy designed to engage younger consumers through play and noveltySensory Experiences: Popping candy and Sour powder candy that offer immediate, intense flavor bursts.Traditional Staples: Hard candy, Lollipops, and Chocolate products that remain consistent performers in retail environments worldwide.This diversity allows the company to act as a one-stop shop for global distributors. Whether a client is looking for a niche "viral" product like liquorice gummies or bulk supplies of traditional bubble gum, the manufacturing facilities are equipped to handle diverse specifications and packaging requirements.Technological Advancement and the Liquorice Gummy Candies RevolutionThe rise of liquorice candy is more than a fleeting social media trend; it represents a shift in food preservation and texture engineering. As a professional manufacturer, Ivy Candy has invested significantly in infrastructure to meet this demand.This technology is particularly effective for products like licorice gummy, which undergo a dramatic transformation. The result is a concentrated flavor profile and a satisfying "soft" that differs significantly from the original chewy texture. By positioning itself as a specialized supplier in this space, Ivy Candy provides international brands with the opportunity to revitalize their product lines without the need for independent capital investment in expensive machinery.Quality Assurance and Global ComplianceNavigating the regulatory requirements of different international markets is a cornerstone of the company’s service model. Operating through its professional manufacturing arms, Ivy Candy adheres to rigorous safety and quality protocols. This commitment is essential for maintaining long-term partnerships with distributors in regions with stringent food safety laws, such as the European Union and North America.From the selection of raw materials to the final packaging stage, every step of the production process is monitored to ensure consistency. This reliability is what attracts major global clients who require high-volume production without a compromise in the sensory attributes of the candy. The company’s ability to provide comprehensive service—including research, development, and sale—ensures that client feedback is directly integrated into the manufacturing cycle, resulting in products that are truly market-ready.Strategic Impact at ISM Cologne 2026The decision to feature prominently at ISM Cologne 2026 aligns with the company’s goal of strengthening its international presence. This trade fair is not only a venue for transactions but a hub for identifying the next decade’s trends. For Ivy Candy, it is an opportunity to engage with industry experts and demonstrate the versatility of their manufacturing capabilities.The "China Liquorice Candy" sector has seen rapid growth, and by showcasing these products alongside their established lines of fluffy mallow and liquid jam candy, Ivy Candy highlights its adaptability. Visitors to the event can expect to see how traditional recipes are being reimagined through modern science. The synergy between their various manufacturing branches allows for a level of customization that is highly valued in the private label and OEM sectors.Application Scenarios and Client SuccessThe application of Ivy Candy’s products spans multiple retail and commercial environments. Their gummy and jelly candies are staples in specialized candy boutiques and major supermarket chains, while their novelty items like spray and toy candies are high-performers in convenience stores and gift shops.In recent years, the company has seen success in partnering with brands looking to enter the "snack-tivity" space—products that provide both entertainment and flavor. Case studies from their diverse client base show that the integration of popping candy or sour powder into traditional formats can significantly increase consumer engagement. By offering a wide array of textures and delivery methods, from lollipops to jams, the company enables its partners to capture different "moments of consumption" throughout the day.Sustainability and Future GrowthAs the industry transitions to more sustainable practices, the company is also exploring ways to optimize production efficiency. While the process of producing licorice is energy-intensive, its advantage lies in extending shelf life without the need for large amounts of chemical preservatives, aligning with the "clean label" trend. Furthermore, the lightweight nature of freeze-dried products helps reduce carbon emissions during international transportation, which is becoming increasingly important for global logistics partners.Looking ahead, IVY (HK) INDUSTRY CO., LIMITED remains focused on the research and development of new confectionery categories. The integration of functional ingredients and the exploration of natural colorants and flavors are part of the long-term strategy to stay ahead of market shifts. By maintaining a balance between the reliability of a long-established manufacturer and the agility of a modern innovator, the company is well-positioned to remain a cornerstone of the global candy supply chain.The confectionery world is currently defined by a unique paradox: a craving for the familiar comforts of childhood sweets combined with a demand for entirely new, high-tech textures. Navigating this landscape requires a partner who understands the history of sugar craft while embracing the possibilities of food science. The extensive experience provided by the team at Ivy Candy, backed by the production power of their specialized manufacturing facilities, ensures that they can meet the needs of a diverse global clientele. As the industry gathers in Cologne for ISM 2026, the focus will remain on how quality manufacturing and creative development can turn a simple treat into a global phenomenon. For those seeking a stable and innovative partner in the sweets sector, the evolution of this organization offers a blueprint for success in a competitive international market.Discover more about the latest innovations and the full range of confectionery solutions at https://www.cnivycandy.com/

