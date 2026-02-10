AP33 Announces AP Cup Pickleball Tournament Highlighting Sport’s Growth in Penang

AP Cup Pickleball Tournament The AP Cup by AP33, two open-gender team events Team Event (DUPR < 3.25) Champion Team Event (DUPR < 3.25) Champion 1st runner up AP Cup 2026

AP33 Introduces Competitive Open-Gender Team Event at Pickle Land Showcasing Malaysia’s Pickleball Momentum

PENANG, MALAYSIA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As pickleball continues to gain momentum in Malaysia, the AP Cup by AP33 was held on 1 February 2026 at Pickle Land in Bayan Baru, Penang, bringing together players across multiple DUPR levels for a full day of organized, open-gender team competition, alongside spectators and local content creators, highlighting the sport’s growing competitive and community presence in the region.Held from 9:00am to 4:00pm, the tournament showcased the rapid growth of pickleball in Malaysia, bringing together players of varying skill levels in a vibrant and energetic setting. The event venue, Pickle Land, is famously owned by pickleball advocate and influencer Perry Kuan, further cementing its reputation as a key hub for the sport in Penang.Competitive Team EventsThe tournament featured two open-gender team events, designed to be inclusive while maintaining a competitive edge:1. Team Event – Open Gender (All DUPR Levels)2. Team Event – Open Gender (DUPR < 3.25)Players battled through intense matches as teams pushed for podium finishes and cash prizes.Prize Money BreakdownOpen Team Event (All DUPR Levels):● 🥇 Champion: RM3,000● 🥈 2nd Place: RM1,500● 🥉 3rd Place: RM750Open Team Event (DUPR < 3.25):● 🥇 Champion: RM1,500● 🥈 2nd Place: RM750● 🥉 3rd Place: RM4001 Point Slam Challenge – Sudden Death ThrillerGiveaways Worth RM9,999Beyond competition, AP33 elevated the event experience with a 3rd Giveaway segment, featuring prizes worth a total of RM9,999. Giveaway highlights included:● 🎾 3× Selkirk Boomstik Paddles● 🪙 AP33 Limited Edition Embossed Gold Coins● 👕 AP33 Pickleball Jerseys● 🎁 Mystery PrizesThese giveaways added excitement throughout the day and rewarded both participants and attendees.Adding an extra layer of excitement was the 1 Point Slam Challenge, a fast-paced sudden death format where every rally counted. The winner walked away with a RM1,000 cash prize, thrilling spectators with its high-risk, high-reward intensity.Influencer Partnership & CollaborationAs the official sponsor, AP33 also invited nine local influencers to attend and engage with the pickleball community, helping amplify the event’s reach both on-site and across social media platforms. The invited influencers were:@jjing.520@shann_err@eunice_qing@yt.0508@cindynnnnn@xuewennn7@pei.diary88@ssusieex_@joiekhor_Their presence brought added energy to the event while highlighting the growing lifestyle and social appeal of pickleball.A Day of Sport, Community, and GrowthThe AP Cup by AP33 Pickleball Tournament concluded on a high note, successfully blending competition, community engagement, and entertainment. With strong turnout, exciting formats, and generous prizes, the event marked another positive step forward in the development of pickleball in Malaysia.With continued support from partners like AP33 and venues like Pickle Land, the future of pickleball in the local sporting scene looks brighter than ever.Congratulations to the Winners

