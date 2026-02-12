Origin LumbarCloud Cashmere Pillowtop Mattress is 60% OFF for Presidents’ Day and Comes with Free Pillows

Origin Mattress Presidents' Day Sale Origin LumbarCloud™ Mattress Origin Upholstered Bed Frame & Mattress

The Origin Mattress Presidents Day Sale is live and will continue through February 22. Shoppers can save up to 60% and get free pillows with mattresses.

The Origin LumbarCloud hybrid mattress is great for people of all different shapes and sizes. It provides a good combination of both support and cushioning.” — Dave Candy, Orthopedic Physical Therapist and Owner at More4Life

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Origin Mattress Presidents’ Day Sale makes already affordable products downright irresistible. Discounts go up to 60%, mattresses come with free pillows, and sheets and mattress protectors are on sale as well. The star of the promotion is the Origin LumbarCloud Mattress. Here are more details about each product on sale:ORIGIN LUMBARCLOUD™ MATTRESS: 60% OFF & 2 FREE COOLMAX LATEX PILLOWS ($240)The Origin LumbarCloud is a solid 14’’ hybrid that sleeps up to 15° cooler than traditional hybrid mattresses. It’s handcrafted with high-quality materials, delivers excellent comfort and pressure relief, and comes with an impressive 1-year in-home trial and lifetime warranty. All this is facilitated by a unique 9-layer structure:1. Signature CashmereCloud Pillowtop2. AlpacaWool+ Comfort Layer3. LumbarSupport Memory Foam4. Orthopedic HexaGrid Luxe5. Antigravity Gel Matrix6. ErgoCoil Microspring System7. ThermaGraph Cooling Layer8. TitaniumCoil Support Base9. StabilityCore Base FoamThe Origin LumbarCloud Mattress, initially priced at $2798/queen, is currently 60% OFF and sells for only $1119/queen, being available in all the popular sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King. For each mattress, shoppers will receive 2 FREE CoolMax Latex Pillows.ORIGIN ADAPT™ HYBRID MATTRESS - 45% OFF + 1 FREE LATEX PILLOW ($120)The Origin Adapt™ Mattress is an affordable 12’’ pillowtop hybrid designed to sleep 10° cooler than tran traditional hybrid mattresses and adapt to the sleeper’s body to provide targeted support and pressure relief. It, too, has a 9-layer structure that makes all of this possible:1. SnowTencel™ Pillowtop System2. Premium Comfort Wool3. Bamboo Memory Foam4. Responsive Memory Foam5. Comfort Support Foam6. Orthopedic HexaGrid™7. Graphite Cooling Foam8. 2,040+ Steel Spring System9. High-Density Stability FoamThe Origin Adapt™ Hybrid, initially priced at $1047/queen, is currently 45% OFF and sells for only $576/queen, being available in all the popular sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King. For each mattress, shoppers receive 1 FREE CoolMax Latex Pillow.ORIGIN COOLMAXLATEX PILLOW - 38% OFFThe Origin Superior CoolmaxLatex Pillow uses a responsive latex foam core for support, wrapped in a removable Tencel pillow cover. Denser than memory foam and hypoallergenic, latex moulds to the sleeper’s head, providing superior comfort and support. The cover, softer than cotton and threaded from Tencel fabric, can be machine-washed as needed to preserve and restore its freshness. Initially priced at $120, the CoolmaxLatex Pillow now sells for only $75.ORIGIN UPHOLSTERED BED FRAME - 55% OFFThis bed screams comfort and elegance, from its luxuriously plush headboard to its solid base. The frame is made from sustainably sourced wood, with a focus on durability. The mattress base uses FlexiSlats to provide flexible support and durability. The best part is that the bed frame is easy to assemble. It relies on Japanese Joinery, a traditional woodworking technique that uses interlocking joints to create a strong and durable structure: no tools, no headaches, no squeaks or creaks. The queen size costs only $799 during the Presidents’ Day Sale, discounted from $1799.ORIGIN SMARTCOMFORT ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME - 40% OFFThe Origin Adjustable Bed Frame allows sleepers to adjust their position as they wish, with one-touch settings for zero gravity, anti-snore, TV recline, and more, all powered by the Adapti-Lift™ technology. The 7-zone Harmony Wave™ massage setting is sure to please everyone. You can enjoy all these features for only $679/queen, discounted from $1129. And while the adjustable bed frame doesn’t have the most attractive design, it is compatible with the Origin Upholstered Bed Frame. Together, they offer the best of both comfort and aesthetics.ORIGIN SNOW SILK TENCEL™ SHEET SET - 33% OFFThe Snow Silk Tencel™ Comfort Sheets were created as a treat for the sleepers’ skin and a complement for Origin mattresses. Made of 400 threadcount Tencel™ fabric, using a 4-over-1-under weave and ultrafine threads, they feel ~65% more cooling than average fibers and 50% more breathable than regular cotton. They’re also wrinkle-resistant, promising cool, dry, undisturbed sleep throughout the night, at only $200 for a queen set ($299 full price).ORIGIN ARCTIC COOL AND EXTEND MATTRESS PROTECTORS - 23% OFFOrigin mattress protectors not only protect the mattress from wear and tear, but they also enhance comfort and cooling. The top layer, made of soft breathable cotton, adds comfort or cooling, depending on the model you choose. The bottom layer, treated against microbes, dust mites, and bad odor, protects against spills and stains, being waterproof and machine washable. Ultra-flexible elastic bands ensure a snug, perfect fit. You only pay $99/queen, discounted from $129 during Presidents’ Day.When you compare Origin products with other brands’, you will notice that they have superior specs and much more affordable prices. Their quality is proven by the numerous third-party reviews, from customers to healthcare professionals like Dr. Dave Candy from More4Life , sleep reviewers, influencers, and media contributors. The mattresses are backed by a 1-year trial period and a lifetime warranty (up to a lifetime).

