Denver’s Best Painters Marks 28 Years of Serving Denver Homes and Neighborhoods

Denver’s Best Painters marks 28 years serving Denver homes, reflecting on local craftsmanship, community roots, and decades of experience since 1997.

Being part of this company at the 28-year mark really puts things in perspective, You see how homes change, how neighborhoods grow, and how important it is to approach the work with care.” — Jake Muniz

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, Denver’s Best Painters , a locally rooted painting company serving the Denver metro area, marks 28 years of steady work helping homeowners and businesses across the region care for and refresh their spaces. Since its founding in 1997, the company has become a familiar presence on residential streets and commercial corridors throughout the city and surrounding communities. Its journey reflects not only the evolution of local housing styles and community expectations, but also broader trends in how Denver residents think about home maintenance, surface care, and long-term investment in property upkeep. More about the company and its history can be found at https://denversbestpainters.com/about-us/ In many ways, the story of Denver’s Best Painters mirrors the growth of Denver itself over the past three decades. In the late 1990s, Denver’s neighborhoods were a patchwork of historic homes with traditional architectural details, post-war ranch houses, and early phases of new construction that reflected the region’s expanding population. Today, the city is characterized by a mix of renovated older homes, contemporary infill projects, and a dynamic metro area stretching from Northglenn to Lone Tree. Through all of this change, painting projects that protect and refresh exterior surfaces and curate interior spaces have remained a constant need for homeowners and property managers alike.The leadership of Denver’s Best Painters has shifted over the years, reflecting both continuity and renewal. The company was originally founded by Pat McLain with the intention of providing dependable painting services to Denver homeowners who were tired of unreliable contractors and rushed jobs. That mission of respectful, thoughtful work has continued through multiple decades. In 2022, ownership transitioned to Jake and Sarah Muniz, who brought new energy to the business while maintaining the foundational values established at the start. This continuity has allowed the company to remain deeply connected to the community it serves, adapting to new expectations while honoring its roots.Understanding the role of painting in a city like Denver requires some context about the local environment. The region’s high-altitude climate presents unique challenges for exterior surfaces. Strong sunlight, dramatic temperature swings between seasons, and occasional severe weather can all impact paint adhesion and longevity. Over the years, families and property owners have come to appreciate the importance of choosing techniques and materials that address these conditions. Painting is not merely cosmetic; it plays a part in protecting wood, trim, and other exterior elements against the elements, which can be especially pronounced in Colorado’s Front Range.Inside Denver homes, painting projects are often part of broader efforts to adapt living spaces to changing lifestyles. As families grow, lifestyles evolve, and design trends shift, interior paint choices have become one way residents express personal taste and update their homes. From updating a tired dining room to selecting colors that reflect seasonal moods or lifestyle changes, painting remains a subtle but powerful tool in how residents shape their living environment.Over nearly three decades, Denver’s Best Painters has worked on a wide range of interior and exterior painting projects. Its portfolio includes traditional single-family homes, contemporary residences, and commercial properties throughout the metro area. While no single project defines the company’s history, the cumulative effect of thousands of jobs completed over time illustrates a company that has grown alongside the communities it serves.Experience in the field often teaches lessons that go beyond paint selection and brush strokes. Longevity in a service business requires attention to communication, scheduling, and follow-through elements that matter to homeowners and professionals alike. Over time, Denver’s Best Painters has refined its approach to project planning and communication to reflect the expectations of clients who want clarity, responsiveness, and reliability in every interaction. These aspects of the work are rooted in everyday expectations rather than marketing language and speak to the practical side of managing projects in busy urban and suburban neighborhoods.According to the company’s website, hundreds of homeowners have posted reviews over the years that speak to their experiences working with the team. These reviews appear on third-party platforms and reflect a range of perspectives on projects of all sizes, from interior room updates to full exterior repainting. Such feedback while anecdotal provides a lens into how local residents perceive professional services in the home-improvement sector, where peace of mind and dependability often rank higher than flash or hype.While the company’s name Denver’s Best Painters points to its long presence in the area, the release of this information is not intended as a claim of superiority over any other provider. Instead, reaching a 28-year milestone in a competitive market underscores the role of consistency and adaptation in a service business. For many homeowners, finding a contractor they can call back years after an initial project is a significant part of how they think about quality and trust. Businesses that remain engaged over multiple seasons, weather cycles, and economic changes become part of the fabric of local life in a way that purely transactional engagements do not.One of the notable aspects of the company’s evolution has been its accredited business standing with the Better Business Bureau, reflecting a formal recognition of its practices in customer communication and complaint resolution. This accreditation is voluntary and signals adherence to standards that many homeowners and industry observers value when evaluating service providers. Beyond any individual review or rating, such longstanding local presence and operational transparency contribute to a broader understanding of how trade services integrate into a community’s everyday rhythms.As ownership changed in recent years to Jake and Sarah Muniz, the company has continued to operate with attention to the same core principles that guided its early years. In interviews, local business owners often speak about the importance of balancing tradition with evolving client expectations, especially in a city where demographic shifts and housing trends have created diverse needs. For a painting company, this means not only knowing techniques that work for Denver’s unique climate but also listening to homeowners who may be navigating design decisions for the first time or seeking to protect the value of their investment over time.Local entrepreneurship in the home-improvement sector often reflects broader economic patterns. As Denver’s economy has grown, so too has demand for services that support home maintenance, renovation, and aesthetic refinement. Painting projects, while often seen as straightforward, intersect with decisions about property value, energy efficiency, and long-term upkeep. In a market where seasonal weather patterns dictate when exterior work can be done and where interior refreshes often align with holidays and life events, a company’s ability to help residents plan and execute projects with minimal disruption can be a significant part of its role in the community.The company’s online presence including educational content and tips on topics like exterior protection against Colorado weather — further reflects this informational dimension of painting as a craft that interacts with local conditions. Such content is designed to help homeowners make informed decisions about timing, surface preparation, and material selection, grounding painting in the context of Denver’s climate and architectural variety rather than presenting it solely as a transaction.For those interested in learning more about the company’s history, contextual insights, and team leadership, additional details are available at https://denversbestpainters.com/about-us/ . The site provides background on the company’s evolution since 1997, including the recent transition in ownership to Jake and Sarah Muniz and the continued emphasis on thoughtful project execution and communication.As Denver’s Best Painters acknowledges this 28-year milestone, the company remains engaged with the realities of serving a dynamic metro area. From the peaks of summer to the cold snaps of winter and the transitional seasons in between, painting projects are woven into the fabric of how residents care for their spaces, protect architectural investment, and respond to changing personal and market priorities. In this sense, the company’s longevity is not merely a business statistic — it is a reflection of ongoing dialog between service providers and the people who call Denver home.For inquiries, residents can reach the company at (303) 619-0657 or via email at jake@denversbestpainters.com.

