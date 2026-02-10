Industrial Gas Industry Analysis Report 2026: Major Trends, Growth Factors, and Forecast Overview

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial gas market has been experiencing significant growth recently, driven by expanding industrial activities and evolving technological demands. As different sectors increase their reliance on these gases, the market is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, leading regions, and trends shaping the future of the industrial gas industry.

Industrial Gas Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2026

The industrial gas market has shown robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $143.62 billion in 2025 to $157.07 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth during the past period is largely due to the expansion of manufacturing sectors, wider application in metallurgical processes, the development of healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for food-grade gases, and the availability of bulk gas supply systems.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to accelerate rapidly, reaching $231.72 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2%. Key factors fueling this future growth include the adoption of industrial gases in electric vehicle production, a surge in the need for high-purity gases within electronics manufacturing, the expansion of clean energy and hydrogen applications, increased investments in gas distribution infrastructure, and a growing emphasis on specialty gas solutions. Trends expected to influence the market encompass heightened demand for bulk and specialty gases, increased use in semiconductor and electronics sectors, growth in healthcare and medical gas applications, expanded use in metal fabrication and welding, along with a stronger focus on gas purity and safety standards.

Understanding Industrial Gases and Their Industrial Applications

Industrial gases consist of gaseous substances produced specifically for industrial uses, including both organic and inorganic types in compressed, liquid, and solid states. These gases are often known as bulk or commodity gases and serve a wide range of functions across diverse industries, playing a vital role in manufacturing, processing, and other critical applications.

The Manufacturing Sector’s Role in Driving Industrial Gas Demand

One of the primary forces behind the increasing demand for industrial gases is the growth of the manufacturing industry. This sector involves the transformation of raw materials, components, or parts into finished products through mechanical, chemical, or physical processes. Manufacturing heavily depends on industrial gases for operations such as welding, cutting, and chemical production. As manufacturing industries expand, especially in emerging markets, the need for industrial gases rises accordingly. For example, in December 2024, Statistics Canada reported that the Canadian manufacturing sector grew for the third year running, achieving total revenue of $935.6 billion in 2023, a 1.7% increase year over year. This growth underscores how the manufacturing industry's expansion is a key driver of the industrial gas market’s development.

Regional Leaders in the Industrial Gas Market by 2026

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the position as the largest regional market for industrial gases, followed by North America as the second-largest. The market analysis encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each region plays a distinct role in shaping global industrial gas demand and supply dynamics.

