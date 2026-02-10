High Purity Quartz Market to Reach US$ 2.1 Bn by 2036, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% | Transparency Market Research

High Purity Quartz Market

High Purity Quartz Market to Grow from US$ 1.1 Bn in 2025 to US$ 2.1 Bn by 2036, Expanding at a 6.5% CAGR – TMR Analysis

High Purity Quartz Market: Powering Advanced Semiconductors and Clean Energy Applications Through Ultra-High-Purity Materials for High-Performance, Reliable, and Future-Ready Technologies” — — Latest Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, DENMARK, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The high purity quartz market was valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2036, expanding at a robust CAGR of 6.5% from 2026 to 2036. Market growth is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of the semiconductor industry and strong government-led clean energy and solar power policies worldwide.Leading companies shaping the global market include The Quartz Corporation, Sibelco, Nordic Mining ASA, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co., Ltd., and Momentive Performance Materials Inc., among others.In 2025, Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant regional market, accounting for approximately 45.5% of global revenue, supported by strong semiconductor fabrication capacity and large-scale solar photovoltaic manufacturing. By application, the semiconductor segment held the largest share at 30.5%, underscoring the strategic importance of high purity quartz in advanced electronics manufacturing.👉 Get your sample market research report copy todayMarket OverviewHigh purity quartz (HPQ) is a specialized form of quartz characterized by extremely high silica (SiO₂) content, typically exceeding 99.99% purity. Unlike common quartz, only select natural deposits and advanced purification processes can produce quartz suitable for high-end industrial applications.High purity quartz is valued for its low thermal expansion, exceptional thermal shock resistance, high dielectric strength, and superior ultraviolet light transmittance. These properties make it indispensable in industries such as semiconductors, photovoltaics, optics, specialty glass, and electronics manufacturing.Key Factors Shaping Market Growth• Expansion of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity• Rising demand for ultra-high purity materials in wafer processing• Government-backed clean energy and solar power initiatives• Growth in crystalline silicon photovoltaic technologies• Increasing emphasis on supply chain security and material qualityHigh purity quartz plays a vital role in enabling the performance, reliability, and yield of semiconductor and solar manufacturing processes, making it a cornerstone material for next-generation technologies.Key Market Growth Drivers1. Expansion in the Semiconductor SectorThe semiconductor industry is a primary growth engine for the high purity quartz market. High purity quartz is extensively used in the production of quartz crucibles and quartz glass components required for silicon wafer manufacturing via the Czochralski process.As demand rises for advanced logic chips, AI processors, power electronics, and larger-diameter wafers, the need for ultra-pure quartz materials continues to increase. Even trace impurities can negatively impact wafer yield and device performance, reinforcing the critical role of high purity quartz.Major semiconductor-producing countries such as Japan, Germany, South Korea, China, and the United States are driving sustained demand for high purity quartz across the value chain.2. Government Clean Energy Policies and Solar Capacity ExpansionHigh purity quartz is a key raw material in the solar energy industry, particularly in the production of crystalline silicon (c-Si) photovoltaic cells and modules. Quartz crucibles and quartz glass components are essential in silicon metal production and ingot manufacturing.Governments worldwide are accelerating renewable energy adoption through policy reforms, incentives, and international commitments such as the Paris Agreement. Large-scale solar installations and domestic solar manufacturing programs are significantly boosting demand for high purity quartz, especially in Asia Pacific and Europe.Analysis of Key Players in the High Purity Quartz MarketThe global high purity quartz market is moderately consolidated, with a limited number of suppliers possessing access to high-grade quartz deposits, advanced purification technologies, and long-term customer relationships.Key players include:• The Quartz Corporation• Sibelco• Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co., Ltd.• Nordic Mining ASA• Momentive Performance Materials Inc.• Creswick Quartz• Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd.• Covia Holdings Corporation• I-Minerals Inc.These companies are investing heavily in R&D, advanced processing technologies (such as multi-channel laser sorting), capacity expansion, and geographic diversification. Strategic collaboration with semiconductor fabs and solar manufacturers is a critical competitive differentiator.Each company has been analyzed in the market report based on business overview, financial performance, product portfolio, strategic initiatives, and recent developments, providing a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape.Key Developments in the High Purity Quartz Market• December 2024 – Mitsubishi Chemical GroupRevealed plans to significantly increase production capacity for ultra-high purity synthetic silica powder at its Kyushu, Fukuoka Plant to strengthen semiconductor supply chains. The expansion supports materials used in quartz crucibles and silicon ingot pulling.• Sibelco Expansion InitiativeSibelco implemented a multi-step expansion plan, with an investment of approximately US$ 200 million, increasing high purity quartz production capacity by over 30% from 2019 levels to meet growing solar photovoltaic demand.Market Challenges & OpportunitiesChallenges1. Limited availability of high-grade quartz deposits2. High capital investment and processing costs3. Stringent purity and quality requirements4. Regulatory and environmental compliance challengesOpportunities1. Growing demand for ultra-high purity grades in advanced semiconductor nodes2. Rapid expansion of crystalline silicon solar manufacturing3. Long-term supply contracts with fabs and PV manufacturers4. Value-based growth through premium, high-purity materialsMarket SegmentationsBy Form• Powder (Dominant – 64.7% share in 2025)• Granular• LumpBy Application• Semiconductor (Largest share – 30.5%)• Solar / Photovoltaic• Optics• Specialty Glass• OthersBy Region• Asia Pacific• Europe• North America• Latin America• Middle East & AfricaRegional OutlookAsia Pacific leads the global high purity quartz market, supported by a strong concentration of semiconductor fabs, electronics manufacturing hubs, and solar photovoltaic supply chains. China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan remain key demand centers due to ongoing investments in electronics and renewable energy infrastructure.Europe holds the second-largest share, driven by energy transition policies, specialty electronics manufacturing, and initiatives aimed at achieving semiconductor self-sufficiency. North America continues to focus on domestic semiconductor capacity expansion and supply chain security.👉 To buy this comprehensive market research report, click here to inquireWhy Buy This Report?✔ Provides reliable market size and forecast through 2036✔ Covers semiconductor and solar-driven demand dynamics✔ Includes in-depth competitive landscape and company profiles✔ Offers region-wise and application-wise insights✔ Supports strategic decision-making for investors and manufacturersFAQs1. What is the projected size of the high purity quartz market by 2036?The market is expected to reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2036.2. What is the growth rate of the market?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2026 to 2036.3. Which application dominates the market?The semiconductor segment holds the largest share due to rising wafer production.4. Which region leads the global market?Asia Pacific dominates due to strong semiconductor and solar manufacturing capacity.5. Who are the key players in the market?Key players include The Quartz Corporation, Sibelco, Nordic Mining ASA, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co., Ltd., and Momentive Performance Materials Inc.More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –• Single-Atom Catalysts Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/single-atom-catalysts-market.html • Acetylene Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/acetylene-market.html • Biopesticides Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biopesticides-market.html • Greenhouse Films Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/greenhouse-film-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.