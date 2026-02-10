Dubai Entrepreneur Hina Siddiqui Releases a Raw Story of Scaling Her Business Income by 1629% in Less than 3 Years

The Corporate Life Podcast – Season 3 - Billion Dollar Conversations, hosted by Hina Siddiqui

Five Years of Zero Money. One Year of Massive Visibility. One Irreversible Identity Shift.

This is not a success story. It’s a calibration story.” — Hina Siddiqui

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first five years, Hina Siddiqui made no money in her business.Not “low revenue.”Not “inconsistent income.”Zero.Today, she signs six-figure annual engagements, runs a premium media and visibility company, and hosts a globally ranked podcast. What changed in between was never documented — until now.In her newly released book, How I Scaled My Business Income by 1629% in Less than 3 Years , Siddiqui tells the story exactly as it unfolded. No formulas. No motivational spin. No attempt to make the journey look clean or inspirational.“I didn’t plan to write this book,” Siddiqui says. “There were no pre-orders, no launch strategy. I wrote it in two days because I realized I had never told the truth of what actually happened — not publicly, not even to myself in one place.”The book traces Siddiqui’s journey from years of financial stagnation, family pressure, and self-doubt to a decisive internal shift that eventually led to tangible results. Rather than focusing on tactics, the book explores identity, environment, self-worth, and the emotional cost of staying in uncertainty longer than most people would tolerate.“This isn’t a book to motivate you,” Siddiqui explains. “It won’t tell you what to do. It simply records what changed — internally and externally — before the numbers moved.”Written in first person and intentionally unfiltered, the book reads less like a business guide and more like a personal record. Since its quiet release, it has resonated with founders and executives who recognize themselves in the uncomfortable in-between phase — after ambition, before evidence.Siddiqui is also the founder of Corporate Influence Media, where she works with IT CEOs and founders on premium visibility and authority-building campaigns. She hosts The Corporate Life podcast , known for its cinematic, story-driven conversations with global leaders across business, culture, and media.How I Scaled My Business Income by 1629% in 3 Years is available worldwide on Amazon Kindle and Gumroad.

Every Life Is a Movie and You're the Star of Yours

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.