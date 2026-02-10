Post-Harvest Treatment Market to Reach $2.83B by 2030, Growing at 8.5% CAGR (2026–2030)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The post-harvest treatment market is gaining significant traction as efforts to reduce food spoilage and enhance the quality of fresh produce intensify worldwide. As global agricultural practices evolve to meet rising demands, this sector is poised for remarkable growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, leading regions, and future trends shaping the industry.

Strong Growth Trajectory of the Post-Harvest Treatment Market

The post-harvest treatment market has experienced substantial expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.87 billion in 2025 to $2.04 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This historical growth has been driven by factors such as the rise in global fruit and vegetable production, improvements in cold storage facilities, increasing post-harvest losses, a boost in fresh produce exports, and the widespread use of chemical preservation techniques.

Expected Expansion and Market Outlook Through 2030

Looking ahead, the post-harvest treatment market is forecasted to maintain robust growth, reaching $2.83 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5%. This surge is fueled by growing consumer demand for fresh produce, the expansion of refrigerated transport networks, heightened attention to food security, the broadening of international agricultural trade, and advancements in treatment technologies. Key market trends include the wider adoption of post-harvest coatings to extend shelf life, increased use of ethylene blockers for fruit storage, greater demand for fungicide treatments to prevent spoilage, and the rising application of wax and edible coatings on fresh produce, all contributing to reduced post-harvest losses.

Understanding Post-Harvest Treatment and Its Importance

Post-harvest treatment encompasses various processes applied to fresh fruits and vegetables before storage, aimed at minimizing spoilage while enhancing appearance and marketability. These treatments include curing, waxing, applying growth regulators, and degradation methods. Additionally, such practices help mitigate damage caused by cooling during refrigerated storage, ensuring that produce maintains quality throughout handling and distribution.

Population Growth as a Key Driver for Post-Harvest Treatment Market Expansion

One of the primary factors propelling the post-harvest treatment market is the steady increase in global population. As more people inhabit specific regions or countries, the demand for food security intensifies. Post-harvest treatments play a crucial role in preserving the nutritional value of crops, extending shelf life, and reducing losses, which collectively support a more efficient and sustainable food supply chain. For instance, in January 2025, the Congressional Budget Office reported that the U.S. population is expected to grow from 350 million in 2025 to 372 million by 2055, along with an aging demographic. This demographic shift underlines the rising need for effective post-harvest solutions to meet future food demands.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Post-Harvest Treatment Market and Growth Prospects

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for post-harvest treatment and is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The market report includes a regional analysis covering Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough perspective on the global landscape and regional growth trends.

