The Business Research Company's Pesticide and Agricultural Chemicals Market to Reach $170.02B by 2030 at 8.6% CAGR

Expected to grow to $170.03 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%

The pesticide and agricultural chemicals sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by evolving agricultural practices and increasing global food demand. This market is poised for continued expansion as innovations and sustainability efforts reshape how crops are protected worldwide. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and the trends shaping this vital industry.

Current Market Size and Future Growth of the Pesticide and Other Agricultural Chemicals Market

The pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market has shown strong expansion recently, with its value projected to rise from $113.13 billion in 2025 to $122.37 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Historical growth has been fueled by factors such as the advancement of commercial farming techniques, increasing pest resistance, a growing global population driving food demand, continued reliance on chemical crop protection methods, and the spread of monoculture farming systems.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain robust growth, reaching $170.03 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6%. This future expansion is supported by trends including wider adoption of sustainable agriculture, greater demand for higher crop yields, growth in precision farming technologies, increased use of bio-based agrochemicals, and a stronger focus on food security. Key emerging trends involve a rising preference for bio-based pesticides, more extensive use of selective herbicides, adoption of integrated pest management strategies, development of crop-specific chemical products, and intensified efforts on yield protection and disease control.

Understanding Pesticides and Agricultural Chemicals

Pesticides and other agricultural chemicals comprise a wide range of substances used primarily in agriculture and household settings to manage pests and weeds, excluding fertilizers. Their main purpose is to shield plants from harmful insects, weeds, and diseases, thereby maintaining healthy crops and preventing significant losses.

Key Factors Driving Growth in the Pesticide and Agricultural Chemicals Market

The growing prevalence of crop diseases and pest infestations is a major factor pushing the pesticide and agricultural chemicals market forward. Crop protection encompasses various methods—including pesticide use—designed to prevent damage or yield loss caused by pests, diseases, weeds, and environmental stressors. These chemicals either eliminate or inhibit pests and pathogens or bolster the plants’ natural defenses, ultimately safeguarding crop quality and output.

For example, data released by the National Pest Management Association (NPMA), a US-based non-profit trade group, revealed that in 2024, the U.S. structural pest control sector reported service revenues of $12.654 billion, up 7.9% from $11.723 billion in 2023. This considerable growth in pest control services reflects the ongoing challenge posed by pests and diseases, underscoring their role as a significant market driver.

Fastest Growing Region in the Pesticide and Agricultural Chemicals Market

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the pesticide and other agricultural chemicals market in 2025, positioning it as the dominant regional player. Western Europe ranked as the second largest region in this market. The comprehensive market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough overview of global market dynamics.

