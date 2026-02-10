The Biochemical Market is Projected to Grow to $132.27 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biochemical market has been witnessing notable growth recently, driven by advancements across pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. Looking ahead, continued innovation and rising demand for sustainable materials suggest a promising future for this industry. Let’s explore the market’s size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and important trends shaping its trajectory.

Biochemical Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2026

The biochemical market has demonstrated strong expansion in recent years, and this trend is set to continue. Market value is expected to rise from $90.85 billion in 2025 to $97.95 billion in 2026, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth during the historical period has been largely fueled by increased pharmaceutical manufacturing, expanding biotech research initiatives, greater enzyme utilization, rising antibiotic demand, and advancements in fermentation technologies.

Looking further ahead, the biochemical market is forecasted to grow robustly, reaching $132.27 billion by 2030 while maintaining a CAGR of 7.8%. Key factors driving growth in this period include heightened demand for biologics, broader adoption of personalized medicine, scaling up of biomanufacturing infrastructures, progress in synthetic biology, and increasing healthcare investments. Emerging trends involve greater reliance on bioprocessing chemicals, a surge in therapeutic protein production, wider fermentation-based manufacturing practices, expanded biochemical applications within pharmaceuticals, and a stronger focus on optimizing process efficiency and yield.

Understanding Biochemical Processes and Their Applications

Biochemical processes encompass chemical reactions occurring within living organisms, involving the study of vital substances and activities essential for life. These processes are fundamental to biotechnology, where biochemical compounds are pivotal in producing therapeutic proteins and supporting bioprocessing operations. Their role is critical in advancing modern medical and industrial bio-based technologies.

Key Drivers Propelling Growth in the Biochemical Market

One of the primary forces behind the biochemical market’s expansion is the rising demand for bio-based products. These products are derived from renewable biological sources like plants, animals, and microorganisms. Biochemicals contribute by offering sustainable alternatives to conventional petrochemicals, thereby helping reduce environmental impact.

To illustrate, in March 2023, European Bioplastics—a Germany-based association representing the bioplastics sector in Europe—reported that global production capacity of bioplastics is expected to surge from about 2.2 million metric tons in 2022 to nearly 6.3 million metric tons by 2027. This rapid increase in bio-based product demand is a significant factor encouraging growth in the biochemical market.

Regional Overview of the Global Biochemical Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for biochemicals. The comprehensive market analysis covers several key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. This geographic diversity highlights the widespread adoption and varying growth opportunities across different parts of the world.

