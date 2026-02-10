The Paints and Coatings Market is projected to grow to USD 336.03 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The paints and coatings industry has seen significant expansion recently, driven by various sectors requiring surface protection and aesthetic enhancement. As industries continue to evolve, the market is poised for further growth, supported by rising demands across automotive, construction, and industrial applications. This overview explores the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping the paints and coatings market.

Paints and Coatings Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2026

The paints and coatings market has experienced robust growth in recent years and is projected to increase from $248.06 billion in 2025 to $261.56 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This expansion during the historical period has been fueled by the surge in construction and infrastructure projects, the broadening automotive manufacturing sector, ongoing demand for architectural coatings, accelerating industrialization in emerging economies, and the well-established usage in wood and packaging applications.

Forecast for Paints and Coatings Market Size Until 2030

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $336.03 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Several factors are anticipated to drive this growth, including the increasing preference for eco-friendly coatings, the rise of electric vehicle production, extensive infrastructure renovation initiatives, and expansion in aerospace and marine coatings. Additionally, demand for high-performance protective coatings is growing. Notable trends influencing the market include a shift towards waterborne coatings, the greater adoption of specialty and industrial coatings, expanding powder coating applications, and a heightened focus on durable, long-lasting coating solutions.

Understanding Paints and Coatings Products

Paints and coatings are created by blending pigments, solvents, and binders into various formulations such as paints, stains, varnishes, lacquers, enamels, shellacs, and water-repellent coatings used on concrete and masonry. The range of products also includes allied items like putties, paint and varnish removers, paintbrush cleaners, and frit, covering a broad spectrum of applications and industries.

Key Factors Boosting Demand in the Paints and Coatings Market

Growing consumption across multiple end-user industries is a significant driver for the paints and coatings market. The automotive, construction, and manufacturing sectors extensively use these products to protect surfaces, improve visual appeal, and provide corrosion resistance. For example, in June 2023, data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development showed that privately owned housing starts in the U.S. reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,631,000 in May 2023, marking a 21.7% increase from the revised April 2023 estimate and a 5.7% rise compared to May 2022. Additionally, privately owned home completions also rose by 5.0% year-over-year. Such robust growth in construction activities underpins demand for paints and coatings.

Automotive Industry Growth as a Major Market Driver for Paints and Coatings

The expanding automotive sector is playing a pivotal role in driving the paints and coatings market forward. This industry involves various companies engaged in designing, producing, selling, and maintaining motor vehicles, all of which rely on paints and coatings to protect vehicle surfaces from corrosion, enhance aesthetics, and ensure durability. For instance, in January 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported that the EU car market grew by 13.9% in 2023 compared to 2022, totaling 10.5 million vehicle sales for the year. This strong performance in automotive sales contributes to increased demand for protective and decorative coatings.

Which Geographic Region Dominates the Paints and Coatings Market?

In 2025, Asia-Pacific stood as the largest region in the paints and coatings market, closely followed by Western Europe. The market report also includes coverage of other key regions such as South East Asia, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional leadership.

