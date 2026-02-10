Deputy Minister Narend Singh leads launch of Municipal Environmental Graduates Programme (MEGP) as part of pre-SoNA in Howick, 10 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh, will on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, lead the launch of the Municipal Environmental Graduates Programme (MEGP) as part of a Pre-SONA event in KwaZulu Natal.

The MEGP is an Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) mandated initiative established to help address youth unemployment while strengthening environmental governance and service delivery in municipalities. The programme places qualified environmental graduates in municipalities to support environmental planning, compliance and community engagement, helping to build municipal capacity to implement environmental legislation and improve local environmental management.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the launch as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 February 2026

Time: 11:00

Venue: La Clef Boutique Hotel, Balgowan, Howick

