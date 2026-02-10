Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads National Customary Initiation All‑Inclusive Stakeholder Dialogue, 16 Feb

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will convene a National Customary Initiation All‑Inclusive Stakeholder Dialogue on 16 February 2026 in Gauteng. The dialogue forms part of government’s intensified efforts to strengthen safe initiation practices ahead of the 2026 Winter Initiation Season.

This crucial engagement will bring together representatives from government, traditional leadership structures, civil society organisations, and community stakeholders to jointly respond to the ongoing challenges related to initiation practices, including fatalities, injuries, and illegal initiation schools.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the dialogue as follows:

Date: 16 February 2026

Time: 08h00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre

The session will assess root causes of initiation‑related incidents and seek consensus on interventions that will promote a safer, regulated, and culturally respectful initiation environment.

Key thematic areas of discussions will be underpinned by the need for collective responsibility:

“Culture doesn’t kill.”

“Mabaye bephila, babuye bephila.”

“Safe Passage Into Manhood – Zero Casualties & Deaths.”

“Every stakeholder has a role in preventing initiation casualties.”

Illegal initiation schools continue to threaten both the lives of initiates and the integrity of cultural traditions.

Media Enquiries:

Pearl Maseko Binqose

Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA

Cell: 082 772 1709

Mr Legadima Leso

Head of Communications – CoGTA

Cell: 066 479 9904

#GovZAUpdates