Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads National Customary Initiation All‑Inclusive Stakeholder Dialogue, 16 Feb
The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will convene a National Customary Initiation All‑Inclusive Stakeholder Dialogue on 16 February 2026 in Gauteng. The dialogue forms part of government’s intensified efforts to strengthen safe initiation practices ahead of the 2026 Winter Initiation Season.
This crucial engagement will bring together representatives from government, traditional leadership structures, civil society organisations, and community stakeholders to jointly respond to the ongoing challenges related to initiation practices, including fatalities, injuries, and illegal initiation schools.
Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the dialogue as follows:
Date: 16 February 2026
Time: 08h00
Venue: Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre
The session will assess root causes of initiation‑related incidents and seek consensus on interventions that will promote a safer, regulated, and culturally respectful initiation environment.
Key thematic areas of discussions will be underpinned by the need for collective responsibility:
- “Culture doesn’t kill.”
- “Mabaye bephila, babuye bephila.”
- “Safe Passage Into Manhood – Zero Casualties & Deaths.”
- “Every stakeholder has a role in preventing initiation casualties.”
Illegal initiation schools continue to threaten both the lives of initiates and the integrity of cultural traditions.
Media Enquiries:
Pearl Maseko Binqose
Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA
Cell: 082 772 1709
Mr Legadima Leso
Head of Communications – CoGTA
Cell: 066 479 9904
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.