Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli releases Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) Q3 2025/26 report, 11 Feb

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, will release the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) Q3 2025/26 report.

The release will present progress made in advancing youth employment, provide an overview of programme outcomes, and highlight partnerships driving digital and economic opportunities for young people.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the briefing as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 11 February 2025

Time: 10h00 – 12h00

Venue: Edunova, 1 Ndabeni Street, Langa, Cape Town

The programme will include opening remarks by the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, a presentation on the PYEI Q3 results, an overview of Edunova and the Innovation Fund, testimonies from youth participants, a media Q&A session, and a tour of the Edunova facilities.

The briefing will also highlight the ComUnity Digital Enablers Initiative, a collaborative programme designed to empower young people, particularly young women, through digital skills development, micro-enterprise support, and sustainable economic participation.

Media enquiries: Mandisa Mbele

E-mail: MandisaM@presidency.gov.za

Cell: 082 580 2213

#GovZAUpdates