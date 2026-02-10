The Furniture Paint Market is projected to grow to USD 13.48 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Furniture Paint Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $10.68 billion in 2025 to $11.26 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The furniture paint market has been experiencing notable growth in recent years, driven by various industrial and consumer trends. As more people invest in home décor and furniture manufacturing expands, the demand for specialized paints designed for furniture surfaces continues to rise. Let’s explore the current size of this market, the main factors propelling its growth, and regional dynamics shaping its future.

Current Size and Growth Projections for the Furniture Paint Market

The furniture paint market growth has seen significant expansion, with its value projected to rise from $10.68 billion in 2025 to $11.26 billion in 2026. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The past increase in market size can largely be attributed to factors such as growth in residential construction, expansion in furniture manufacturing, rising interest in decorative interiors, availability of solvent-based paints, and urban housing development. Looking ahead, the market is forecast to steadily grow, reaching $13.49 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.6%. This future growth is expected to be supported by trends like home renovation activities, demand for sustainable furniture, growth in commercial interior projects, stricter regulations on emissions, and adoption of premium coatings for furniture.

Download a free sample of the furniture paint market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15570&type=smp

Understanding Furniture Paint and Its Application

Furniture paint is a specially formulated coating made for application on various furniture items. It provides a durable and attractive finish that resists the wear and tear furniture experiences daily. These paints are designed to be compatible with different material types, including wood, metal, and laminate surfaces, ensuring versatility in use across various furniture products.

Real Estate Growth as a Major Driver of Furniture Paint Demand

A significant factor pushing the furniture paint market forward is the expansion of the real estate sector. Real estate encompasses land, structures, natural resources, and associated ownership rights. Increasing population, urbanization, economic progress, infrastructure investment, and evolving consumer preferences have all fueled growth in real estate developments. Furniture paint plays an important role in enhancing the visual appeal of properties, adding value by refreshing interiors and modernizing decor, which attracts potential buyers. For example, in June 2023, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency reported that from the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023, the overall construction industry grew by 6.5%, with housing construction increasing by 11.1% and infrastructure developments by 3.7%. This rise in real estate activity is a key contributor to the expanding furniture paint market.

View the full furniture paint market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/furniture-paint-global-market-report

Regional Outlook and Fastest Growing Markets in Furniture Paint

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global furniture paint market. However, North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Furniture Paint Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Furniture Paint Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/furniture-paint-global-market-report

Furniture Polish Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/furniture-polish-global-market-report

Texture Paint Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/texture-paint-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.