The Nitric Acid Market is projected to grow to $26.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The nitric acid market has been showing consistent growth, driven by its crucial role in various industrial sectors. As global demand for fertilizers, explosives, and chemical intermediates rises alongside industrial development, the market is positioned for steady expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, leading regions, and important trends shaping the nitric acid industry.

Nitric Acid Market Size and Growth Outlook

The nitric acid market has experienced a steady increase over recent years. It is projected to grow from $22.55 billion in 2025 to $23.45 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. This past growth is largely due to the expansion of fertilizer production capacity, rising mining and explosives demand, broader industrialization in developing countries, and the availability of ammonia-based raw materials. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $26.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.5%. Factors contributing to this future growth include rising global food needs, increased infrastructure and mining projects, growth in automotive manufacturing, expansion in specialty chemical production, and technological advancements in nitric acid manufacturing.

Key Drivers Supporting Nitric Acid Market Expansion

The agricultural sector’s continuous growth plays a significant role in driving nitric acid demand. Nitric acid is essential for producing ammonium nitrate fertilizers, which supply critical nitrogen for improving crop yields and serve as soil conditioners for pH balance. The expansion of farming activities worldwide is directly boosting the nitric acid market. For example, in January 2025, the United States Department of Agriculture reported that U.S. agricultural exports in 2024 increased by $1.8 billion, a 1% rise compared to the previous year, underscoring agricultural growth as a key market driver.

Additional Factors Accelerating Market Growth

Besides agriculture, other industries such as mining, explosives manufacturing, and specialty chemicals production are increasing their nitric acid consumption. The automotive sector’s demand for nitric acid in component processing and the development of high-purity nitric acid for advanced applications also contribute to market expansion. Moreover, ongoing improvements in nitric acid production methods are enhancing efficiency and reducing costs, further encouraging market growth.

Understanding Nitric Acid’s Key Applications and Characteristics

Nitric acid is a pale yellow to reddish-brown liquid that emits red-brown fumes due to ammonia oxidation. Its primary uses are in fertilizer and explosives manufacturing, but it also finds applications in the automotive and chemical industries. The acid’s properties make it versatile for a wide range of industrial processes, reinforcing its importance across multiple sectors.

Leading Regional Dynamics in the Nitric Acid Market

Europe was the top region in the nitric acid market in 2025, holding the largest share. The market analysis encompasses several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While Europe currently leads, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia show strong potential for rapid growth in the coming years.

