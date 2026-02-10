Compost Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players Through 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The compost industry has been witnessing steady progress, propelled by growing environmental awareness and the need for sustainable farming practices. As concerns over soil health and organic waste management rise, this market is poised for continued expansion. Let’s explore its current size, growth factors, leading regions, and the main drivers shaping its future.

Growth Trajectory and Market Size of the Compost Market

The compost market has experienced solid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $8.7 billion in 2025 to $9.36 billion in 2026, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This upward trend during the past period is largely due to the expansion of agricultural activities, an increase in organic waste production, heightened awareness about soil fertility management, wider adoption of organic farming, and the availability of biodegradable feedstock materials.

Future Growth Potential and Forecasted Market Size for Compost

Looking ahead, the compost market is expected to maintain robust growth, reaching $12.55 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6%. The anticipated growth is driven by factors such as an increased focus on circular waste management, growing demand for organic fertilizers, expansion of municipal composting initiatives, broader use in landscaping, and stronger regulatory support for organic inputs. Key trends during this forecast period include greater use of organic soil amendments, heightened demand for waste recycling solutions, growth in commercial composting facilities, and increased attention to soil health improvement within sustainable agriculture.

Understanding Compost and Its Role in Agriculture

Compost is a blend used to fertilize soil, improve its structure, supply essential nutrients to plants, and boost beneficial bacterial populations in the soil. It can be produced artificially by creating favorable conditions for composting, which involves the regulated aerobic biological breakdown of biodegradable materials.

Water Scarcity as a Major Growth Driver in the Compost Market

Water scarcity, or the lack of sufficient freshwater to meet regional or population demands, is anticipated to significantly drive the compost market forward. Compost helps address water shortages by improving soil’s water retention capacity, enhancing moisture absorption, and reducing the frequency and amount of irrigation needed.

The Impact of Global Water Issues on Compost Demand

For example, in March 2023, UNESCO highlighted that around 2 billion people worldwide—roughly 26% of the global population—lack access to clean drinking water. Additionally, 3.6 billion people, about 46% of the world’s population, do not have access to proper sanitation services. It is also projected that the number of urban residents experiencing water shortages will double by 2050. These alarming statistics underscore how water scarcity is a significant factor stimulating demand for compost products.

Regional Overview and Compost Market Growth Hotspots

In 2025, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the compost market and is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. This report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends.

