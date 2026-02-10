RoostHaven Launches Roost AI, Bringing a 360-Degree View to Real Estate Decisions

Roost AI

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoostHaven today announced the launch of Roost AI , an intelligent co-pilot designed to bring clarity, speed, and confidence to real estate transactions. Built directly into the RoostHaven platform, Roost AI helps buyers, sellers, and agents understand complex information, compare properties, and organize decisions at the moments that matter most.Real estate transactions often involve dozens of documents, multiple properties, and fast-moving timelines. Information is frequently scattered across listings, emails, PDFs, and conversations, making it difficult for consumers to see the full picture. Roost AI was built to solve this problem by turning fragmented information into clear, structured insight within a single collaborative environment.Roost AI is now live and available at https://roosthaven.com/ai Stop Searching. Start Asking.Roost AI introduces a new way to navigate real estate decisions. Instead of endlessly searching for answers across disconnected tools, users can focus on asking better questions and understanding how information connects across the transaction.By organizing context across documents, tours, and offers, Roost AI delivers a 360-degree view of the transaction—helping users move from information overload to informed decision-making.“Real estate decisions aren’t difficult because information is missing,” said Nick Roe, Co-Founder of RoostHaven. “They’re difficult because information is scattered. Roost AI brings everything into focus so people can stop searching and start asking the questions that actually move decisions forward.”What Roost AI DeliversRoost AI operates directly inside RoostHaven’s collaborative workspace, where real transaction activity already happens. Rather than acting as a standalone chatbot or external tool, Roost AI supports users in context as decisions unfold.Key capabilities include:Document UnderstandingRoost AI summarizes disclosures, inspection reports, and property documents, helping users quickly identify key themes, issues, and areas that warrant closer review.Side-by-Side Property ComparisonBuyers can compare multiple homes using uploaded information, making it easier to understand differences in condition, features, and documentation.Organized Decision-MakingNotes, findings, and insights across tours, documents, and offers are organized in one place so important details are not lost as timelines accelerate.Clearer Offer ReviewWhen offers are prepared or reviewed, Roost AI helps structure key terms and differences, keeping conversations focused and efficient.Plain-Language ExplanationsComplex information is translated into clear, accessible language so users feel informed rather than overwhelmed.Designed for Real TransactionsRoost AI is built for decision support, not automation or marketing. It enhances how professionals communicate and how clients understand information, while keeping human expertise at the center of the process.For buyers, Roost AI reduces the stress of evaluating multiple homes under time pressure.For sellers, it improves clarity and reduces back-and-forth during active listing periods.For agents, it becomes a powerful communication tool—helping them explain more clearly and guide clients with confidence.Built Into the RoostHaven PlatformRoost AI is fully integrated into the RoostHaven platform alongside features such as Listing Page 2.0, document permissions, tour scheduling, and offer workflows. No setup or configuration is required—Roost AI becomes available as users engage within a transaction.By embedding intelligence directly into the transaction experience, RoostHaven continues to modernize how real estate decisions are made.Now LiveRoost AI is available today as part of the RoostHaven platform.Learn more at https://roosthaven.com/ai About RoostHavenRoostHaven is a real estate technology company building a collaborative platform for buyers, sellers, and agents to manage transactions with greater clarity and efficiency. RoostHaven develops tools that organize information, streamline communication, and support informed decision-making throughout the real estate process.

