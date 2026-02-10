Peggable Packaging for IT Accessories Market to Reach USD 721 Million by 2036 Amid Sustainability and E-Commerce Push

Peggable Packaging for IT Accessories Market

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global peggable packaging for IT accessories market is entering a decisive transformation phase as manufacturers, retailers, and regulators converge on a single requirement: packaging that is compliant, durable, recyclable, and optimized for modern retail and e-commerce environments. According to analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is projected to expand from USD 410 million in 2026 to USD 721 million by 2036, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

This growth is not being driven by unit volumes alone. Instead, value creation is increasingly concentrated in paperboard-based peggable formats that replace legacy plastic blister and clamshell packaging with fiber architectures integrating security, communication, and shelf compatibility directly into the substrate.

Market Context: Why Peggable Packaging Is Being Redefined

Peggable packaging is a core component of the “final-mile” retail ecosystem for IT accessories such as cables, adapters, mice, keyboards, webcams, and storage devices. Historically dominated by transparent plastic blisters, the segment is now undergoing accelerated material substitution.

Two structural forces are reshaping demand:

• E-commerce expansion: U.S. Census Bureau data shows e-commerce revenue grew 5.1% in Q3 2025, intensifying the need for packaging that withstands automated sorting and courier handling without excessive void space or breakage.

• Regulatory tightening on plastics: From China’s GB 23350-2021 excessive packaging standard to Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) enforcement in Southeast Asia, plastic-heavy formats are becoming a regulatory and financial liability.

These pressures are pushing brands to abandon “protect and display” plastic formats in favor of “communicate and secure” paper-based designs that balance durability, theft deterrence, and recyclability.

Data-Backed Market Outlook (2026–2036)

Key Market Metrics:

• Industry size (2026): USD 410 million

• Industry value (2036): USD 721 million

• CAGR (2026–2036): 5.8%

Growth is underpinned by:

• Displacement of thermoformed PVC and PET blisters

• Retail mandates for curbside-recyclable, mono-material packaging

• OEM procurement contracts embedding sustainability criteria as a condition of supply

FMI’s forecasts are built using accessory shipment volumes from major OEMs, retail shelf-space analysis, and regulatory impact modeling related to plastic reduction.

Format and Material Shifts Reshaping the Industry

Paperboard Card + Hang Hole formats currently account for 36.0% of market share and are expected to exceed 50% by 2036, becoming the global default for lightweight IT accessories.

Why this format leads:

• Low material cost and high printability

• Compatibility with automated retail pegs

• Integrated tamper-evidence without added components

• Reduced shrinkage and waste disposal costs for retailers

On the material side, paperboard already represents 44.0% of market value, outpacing recycled and bio-based plastics. Manufacturers are prioritizing fiber to reduce exposure to volatile plastic taxes, EPR fees, and export compliance risks, particularly in the EU and North America.

Product Type Dynamics: Volume Concentrates in Cables and Adapters

The Cables & Adapters segment accounts for 42.0% of packaged product volume, reflecting the unbundling of chargers from smartphones and the ubiquity of low-margin peripherals.

This segment favors:

• Simple, automated paperboard sleeves

• Minimal cushioning requirements

• High-throughput packaging lines where marginal material savings scale into significant cost advantages

U.S. import data from late 2025 shows USD 3.0 billion fluctuations in computer accessories, underscoring the scale at which packaging efficiency directly impacts profitability.

Regulatory Pressure Accelerates Material Substitution

Globally, regulation is acting as the primary catalyst for abandoning plastic blisters:

• China: Enforcement of GB 23350-2021 penalizes excessive void space and layered packaging, making traditional blisters legally risky.

• United States: The Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses industry expanded 106.0% between 2017 and 2022, favoring semi-rigid paperboard structures that survive automated logistics.

• Philippines: Mandatory EPR recovery targets under the EPR Act of 2022 are shifting cost structures away from plastic-heavy formats.

These policies are forcing manufacturers to invest in precision paper converting, die-cutting, and folding capacity, fundamentally altering production economics.

Regional Growth: Asia Emerges as the Demand Anchor

While North America and Europe lead in design innovation, Asia-Pacific is becoming the volume center of the peggable packaging market.

Country-level CAGR outlook (2026–2036):

• India: 7.4%

• Vietnam: 6.8%

• China: 6.2%

• Indonesia: 6.0%

• Philippines: 5.7%

India’s leadership is driven by:

• A five-fold increase in domestic electronics output to USD 115 billion by FY 2023–24

• Strict enforcement of plastic waste management rules

• Rapid localization of compliant retail packaging production

Vietnam’s rise reflects its growing role as an electronics export hub requiring packaging that meets EU and North American EPR standards without repacking.

Competitive Landscape: Capacity, Compliance, and Design Control

Competitive advantage is increasingly defined by control over constraints—capacity, compliance evidence, and secure design IP.

Established players such as Graphic Packaging, Stora Enso, DS Smith, and WestRock (Smurfit WestRock) are leveraging scale and fiber access to lock in long-term OEM contracts.

New entrants are targeting niche profit pools through innovations in lightweight boards, hydrophobic coatings, and integrated anti-theft folding mechanisms.

Recent developments underscore this shift:

• April 2025: Logitech completed its transition to 100% paper-based packaging, eliminating most plastic blister formats across peggable accessories.

• April 2025: Amcor and Berry Global merged, expanding capabilities in sustainable carded and blister alternatives.

Market Definition and Scope

The peggable packaging for IT accessories market includes primary retail packaging formats designed for suspension on display hooks, covering materials, structures, and value-added features such as tamper evidence and high-quality printing. It excludes bulk shipping cartons and non-retail industrial packaging.

