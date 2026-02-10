MDI NetworX Announces Successful Go-Live of InsightPro QA at International Benefits Administrators (IBA)

InsightPro and International Benefits Administrators (IBA) logos MDI NetworX logo InsightPro logo

MDI NetworX announces the successful go-live of InsightPro QA at IBA, bringing AI-driven automation, analytics, and improved quality to healthcare operations.

Moving from implementation to successful adoption is where the real value begins.” — Tilak Sharma, President and CEO of MDI NetworX

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDI NetworX, headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas and a provider of healthcare business management services, today announced the successful implementation and go-live of InsightPro Quality Assurance (QA) at International Benefits Administrators (IBA). The implementation brings AI-powered automation and analytics to IBA’s QA workflows to strengthen quality oversight, improve operational consistency, and support superior service for clients, providers, and members.With InsightPro QA now live, IBA will leverage enhanced performance visibility, structured auditing, and analytics-driven feedback loops designed to help teams identify trends, reduce errors, and continuously improve quality operations. InsightPro is built for healthcare payers and integrates claims and quality workflows with AI/ML-enabled workforce analytics.Implementation Highlights• QA workflow enablement: Configured QA operations to support consistent auditing and performance tracking• Operational visibility: KPI-based dashboards and insights to support quality monitoring and coaching• Continuous improvement: Tools to identify error trends and training needs to help reduce rework over time“Now that InsightPro QA is live, we’re better positioned to strengthen consistency and accountability across our quality operations,” said Michael Fowler, President and CEO of IBA. “This is an important step in supporting the high standards our clients, providers, and members expect.”“Moving from implementation to successful adoption is where the real value begins,” said Tilak Sharma, President and CEO of MDI NetworX. “With InsightPro QA live at IBA, the team has a modern, AI-enabled quality foundation to support operational excellence and an exceptional service experience.”About MDI NetworXMDI NetworX is a global provider of business management solutions, committed to delivering exceptional services and solutions to health plans, benefit administrators, and networks to help reduce operational costs, increase first-pass adjudication rates, and improve customer service. Learn more at www.mdinetworx.com About International Benefits Administrators (IBA)In business since 1972, International Benefits Administrators (IBA) is a Third-Party Administrator that specializes in self-funded solutions, with an emphasis on personalized service and efficient plan management. IBA’s goal is to enhance the quality of benefit plans while incorporating all necessary guidelines to ensure they are cost-effective and well received by all employees.About InsightProInsightPro is an AI/ML-enabled workforce management and analytics platform built for healthcare payers, supporting claims, quality assurance, training, and contact center operations. Learn more at https://insightpro.ai/

