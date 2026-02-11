Royal Tribal University Launches 2026 with New Leadership, Courses and Vision

RTU is remedy toward empowerment, stability & justice for Indigenous American Indian families & communities that have long faced systemic barriers, legal confusion, trauma & administrative hardships.” — Chief Justice Jaguar Sun-Bai, Founder.

NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Next Chapter Begins at Royal Tribal University (RTU). We are proud to announce the official launch of its 2026 academic year into the abundance of the Golden Age under the new theme: “EVOLVE…2026” a declaration of sui generis transformation, purpose and legacy.This year brings newly powerful additions to our leadership team, extensions to our academic lexicon and all in Divine Alignment. Honoring our collective ancestry is a reclamation of Justice & Harmony for the entire community. Newly appointed Associate Deans: Odalis Tejada and Ayana Reaves now lead University Admissions and Academic Affairs, bringing vision and integrity to RTU’s growing mission. We also welcome our newest instructor Kurimeo Ahua, an educator known for his work in cultural education and indigenous advocacy. Divinely combined with returning faculty members Dr. Learned Hands IsRaEl, Sektet Iysah Xi’Katori Re, Queen Warrior and a host more of Loyal standing instructors and community leaders.RTU is also introducing several new courses to include but not limit: Beth Din Court Mediation, Inner’standing Civil Procedure, The Business of the Courts, Financial & Wealth Management, Executorship to Trust, Crisis Management Chaplaincy, Life Management Mothership, Genealogy and Etymology.These courses are designed to empower students seeking to reclaim Ancestral Heritage, understand Public, Private and Indigenous law while leading with effective service and solidarity of their communities.EVOLVE 2026, is inspired by the RTU Youth Athlete Honoree Spotlight, NSA and Dominican National Team Goalkeeper Odaliana Gomez. Her game-changing determination ignited momentum and unity, reminding us that through perseverance, evolution is inevitable and together, we will rise and win in 2026. “Royal Tribal University represents more than an educational program, by integrating legal literacy, court oversight, trauma stabilization, community navigation and ministry-based care, RTU is uniquely positioned to bridge gaps that traditional institutions often overlook.”Classes begin March 4, 2026.Enroll now: www.royaltribaluniversity.com Media ContactCompany Name: Royal Tribal UniversityContact Person: Ayana Reaves, DeanEmail: info@royaltribaluniversity.comCountry: United StatesWebsite: www.royaltribaluniversity.com

SWARTHY JUSTITIA’S VEIL HAS BEEN LIFTED.

