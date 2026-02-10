Fortis Dynamic Opens Charleston, West Virginia Office, Expanding Direct Marketing Operations

Fortis Dynamic, a startup direct sales and marketing firm, launched its first office in Charleston, WV, as part of its expansion into strategic markets.

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fortis Dynamic Opens Charleston, West Virginia Office, Expanding Direct Marketing OperationsNew Charleston Location Enables Fortis Dynamic to Conduct In-Person Campaigns and Build a Skilled Local TeamFortis Dynamic, a startup direct sales and marketing firm, officially launched its first office in Charleston, West Virginia, as part of its ongoing expansion into strategic markets. The Charleston office serves as a base for in-person outreach and campaign execution on behalf of client partners in the telecommunications sector, while also creating local employment opportunities and providing professional development for team members.Entry into Targeted Regional MarketsThe Charleston location represents Fortis Dynamic's first operational site in the area, selected based on workforce availability, community infrastructure, and regional market conditions. The office serves as the company's base for daily operations, client engagement, and employee development programs within the region.According to the company, Charleston was selected for specific operational reasons. The city has a vast workforce familiar with client-facing roles, particularly in retail and service industries. This existing skill base reduces training time for direct sales work, which allows Fortis Dynamic and its partners to enter the market seamlessly and reach prospective customers in areas like Dunbar, Nitro, St. Albans, Cross Lanes, Teays Valley, and other communities.In addition, Charleston's residential layout, with neighborhoods accessible by main roads and moderate population density, accommodates the community-based sales approach that Fortis Dynamic uses when working with its telecommunications partners.Charleston as an Operational HubThe Charleston office houses employee training and development operations. Team members work on assignments for telecommunications clients where they handle promotional activities, customer acquisition, and activation services on behalf of their partners.Beyond serving as an operational hub, the Charleston office also serves as a testing ground for potential expansion into other markets. The company is using its Charleston operations to gather data on customer response rates and operational costs in the region. According to the company, early results have been positive and may inform decisions about additional locations.Workforce Development and TrainingThe office has built a team in Charleston through local hiring and conducts a training program for new employees. Team members receive daily coaching and mentorship in sales techniques, customer communication, and business operations. The training focuses on field work rather than classroom instruction, with employees learning through direct customer interactions across the region.The program covers communication skills for customer engagement, basic team and leadership coordination, strategic thinking in sales scenarios, and operational procedures for telecommunications client work. Employees work alongside experienced team members during their initial weeks before handling customer interactions independently. The company states that the training model is designed to prepare employees for management positions within the organization.Fortis Dynamic is actively recruiting recent college graduates and professionals transitioning from other sectors across Charleston. The company states that no prior sales experience is required, as the training program is structured to accommodate employees entering the field for the first time.Operational Integration and Community EngagementThe company encourages employees to participate in local business networking events and community activities as part of building regional familiarity. This includes attending community gatherings, tradeshows, and local business events where team members can establish connections and better understand the communities they serve.Fortis Dynamic states that this community involvement helps employees become recognizable faces in their territories and builds trust with potential customers who may be more receptive to service offers from familiar representatives.Focus on Face-to-Face Customer InteractionFortis Dynamic's Charleston operations center on in-person customer engagement. Team members engage with customers to explain available service plans, demonstrate equipment and features, compare pricing and package options, and address questions about installation, billing, and service coverage in specific areas.The in-person model allows representatives to assess individual needs and recommend appropriate service tiers or bundles. The company believes that face-to-face engagement allows for immediate customer questions, on-site problem resolution, and personalized service explanations that are difficult to achieve through phone or digital channels.Future OutlookFortis Dynamic views the Charleston location as a foundation for broader expansion. It plans to replicate the Charleston training model in future locations, with adjustments based on lessons learned. The company is documenting processes and identifying best practices that can be standardized across multiple offices. Charleston-based employees who demonstrate leadership potential may be offered opportunities to help launch operations in new markets.About Fortis DynamicFounded in 2025, Fortis Dynamic is a direct sales and marketing firm based in Charleston, West Virginia. The company specializes in face-to-face outreach to expand brand visibility, drive customer engagement, and secure product activations or service enrollments for partners in telecommunications and other sectors.For more information, visit fortisdynamic.com.Media ContactFortis DynamicWebsite: https://fortisdynamic.com Address: 4510 Pennsylvania Ave, Suite 110, Charleston, WV 25302Phone: +1 304-756-8810Email: hr@fortisdynamic.com

