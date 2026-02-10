The Bio-Based Propylene Glycol Market is Projected to Grow to $5.54 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bio-based propylene glycol market is carving out a solid position in the chemical industry by offering a greener alternative to conventional products derived from fossil fuels. As sustainability takes center stage across various sectors, understanding the current market dynamics, growth drivers, and regional trends is essential to grasping its future potential.

Bio-Based Propylene Glycol Market Size and Growth Outlook

In recent years, the bio-based propylene glycol market growth has experienced consistent growth. The market is projected to expand from $4.66 billion in 2025 to $4.84 billion in 2026, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. This growth during the past period was primarily driven by reliance on fossil-based glycols, increased demand in food and beverage processing, growth in antifreeze applications, wider industrial solvent usage, and rising needs in construction chemicals. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $5.54 billion by 2030, maintaining a steady CAGR of 3.4%. Factors supporting this growth include stricter sustainability regulations, investments in bio-based chemicals, demand for low-toxicity solvents, advancements in automotive coolants, and the rise of green building projects. Notable trends shaping the market include a growing preference for bio-based alternatives, greater demand from food and cosmetics sectors, expansion in environmentally friendly antifreeze products, increased use in sustainable construction materials, and a stronger focus on renewable feedstock utilization.

What Bio-Based Propylene Glycol Is and Its Benefits

Bio-based propylene glycol serves as an eco-friendly substitute for conventional propylene glycol. It is produced from renewable biomass sources such as plants, agricultural leftover materials, or waste, making it a more sustainable option. Despite its greener origins, it retains the same chemical properties and functional benefits as its petroleum-derived counterpart, helping reduce the industry's dependence on fossil fuels.

Renewable Energy Investments Supporting Market Expansion

One of the main growth drivers for the bio-based propylene glycol market is the increasing investment in renewable energy sources. This funding targets sustainable power generation methods including wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biomass energy. Such investments enable the development of environmentally responsible manufacturing processes that utilize bio-based feedstocks. For example, in May 2023, the International Energy Agency, an intergovernmental organization based in France, reported that global clean energy investment rose from $1,617 billion in 2022 to $1,740 billion in 2023. This upward trend in funding for sustainable technologies underlines the growing commitment to renewable solutions, which in turn fuels the expansion of the bio-based propylene glycol market.

Regional Market Landscape of Bio-Based Propylene Glycol

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for bio-based propylene glycol. The market analysis covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market distribution and regional growth opportunities.

