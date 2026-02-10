Authentic.ly Launches LinkedIn Marketing Service to Help Founders Generate Business Through Strategic Post Boosting

The days of relying solely on organic reach on LinkedIn are over,” — JC Bouglé

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authentic.ly, a new LinkedIn marketing service, officially launched today to help busy founders, solopreneurs, and professionals generate inbound sales leads and career opportunities through expertly managed LinkedIn post boosting. The platform addresses the growing challenge of declining organic reach on LinkedIn while leveraging the platform's newly introduced personal post boosting feature.As LinkedIn continues to reduce organic reach and impressions for posts, professionals and business owners are finding it increasingly difficult to connect with their target audiences. While LinkedIn introduced the ability to boost personal posts in 2025, the complex interface has proven challenging for most users to navigate effectively.Authentic.ly solves this problem by providing a comprehensive done-for-you service that combines content creation tools, expert-managed post boosting campaigns, and strategic consulting to help clients achieve measurable business results from their LinkedIn presence. "The days of relying solely on organic reach on LinkedIn are over," said JC Bouglé, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Authentic.ly. "We created Authentic.ly to help founders and professionals cut through the noise and get visible to the right people – whether that's potential customers, investors, strategic partners, or hiring managers. Our expertise in targeted boosting means our clients can focus on running their businesses while we ensure their content reaches exactly who it needs to reach."The service offers three subscription tiers starting at $250 per month, with all plans including LinkedIn ad spend, unlimited content creation access, expert profile review, and monthly one-on-one consulting calls. Unlike typical DIY tools, Authentic.ly is a fully managed service where a team of marketing experts handles campaign optimization and targeting.Key features include:- Expert-Managed Post Boosting: Professional management of LinkedIn ad campaigns to boost posts to precisely targeted audiences, with all ad spend included in subscription pricing- 100% LinkedIn Compliant: Approved to use LinkedIn's API, ensuring client accounts remain safe from suspension or restrictions- Content Creation Platform: Tools to generate personalized LinkedIn posts, images, carousels, and videos based on individual professional profiles- Strategic Consulting: Monthly calls with marketing experts to optimize content strategy and conversion tactics- Flexible Content Options: Clients can use existing content or leverage the platform's AI-powered content generation toolsAuthentic.ly serves two primary audiences: business owners seeking to generate inbound leads and close deals, and professionals looking to attract career opportunities, speaking engagements, and consulting contracts.The platform was founded by Sophie Normand and JC Bouglé, who also co-founded fewStones, a leading corporate video agency in Singapore, and StoryboardHero, an AI-powered platform for generating storyboards for film production."We built Authentic.ly because we saw talented founders and professionals struggling to get meaningful returns from their LinkedIn presence," added Sophie Normand, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer. "This isn't about vanity metrics like likes and comments. It's about generating real business opportunities and making LinkedIn work as a serious marketing and career development channel."The service is designed for professionals who want results without spending hours on social media engagement. All plans include a 7-day money-back guarantee and quarterly subscription commitments.For more information about Authentic.ly or to apply for a free post boost trial, visit https://authentic.ly About Authentic.lyAuthentic.ly is a LinkedIn marketing service that helps founders, solopreneurs, and professionals generate business opportunities and career advancement through expert-managed post boosting and content strategy. The company provides a done-for-you service combining content creation tools, targeted LinkedIn advertising, and strategic consulting to maximize visibility and results on LinkedIn. Based in Singapore, Authentic.ly is 100% LinkedIn compliant and has been approved by LinkedIn to use the LinkedIn API. Authentic.ly is not affiliated with LinkedIn.

