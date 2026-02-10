Bonsai Robotics Showcases New Autonomous Weeding and Spraying Solutions on Amiga Platform at World Ag Expo

Partner integrations feature the Amiga Max, a 2026 Top 10 New Product Show Winner

TULARE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonsai Robotics, the leader in vision-first, AI-based autonomy software for agriculture, today unveils four new autonomous weeding and spraying solutions on its Amiga platform at World Ag Expo. Powered by Bonsai Intelligence, the new solutions extend the company’s autonomous solutions for specialty crops through partnerships with WEED-IT, Carbon Robotics, OnTarget Spray Systems, and Interlink Sprayers. The expanded offerings feature the Amiga Flex and the Amiga Max, a 2026 Top 10 New Product Award show winner. Bonsai is also showcasing its field-proven integrations with Orchard Machinery Corporation (OMC) and Flory Industries for orchards.

Spraying and weeding are two critical operations with clear, measurable outcomes, making them ideal use cases for autonomy. The Bonsai software and hardware platform brings advanced automation to these applications, delivering greater precision and consistency while maximizing performance and scalability across diverse applications.

“Specialty crop growers are under more pressure than ever to do more with fewer people and tighter margins,” said Tyler Niday, CEO of Bonsai Robotics. “With these new partnerships, we’re delivering affordable, high-performance autonomy for some of the most labor-intensive, high-value tasks on the farm. The modularity of the Bonsai platform allows growers to deploy autonomy where it delivers immediate value today—and seamlessly scale across crops, machines, and use cases over time.”

New Partnership Integrations Compound OpEx Savings for Growers

Through partnerships with innovative providers, Amiga customers can unlock compounding operational savings across spraying and weeding applications. Enabled by 24/7 autonomous operation, Amiga’s electric and hybrid configurations, and integrated partner solutions, these systems reduce both upfront capital requirements and ongoing operating costs.

New partner integrations include:

- Amiga Flex with WEED-IT Precision Sprayer – Detects weeds using chlorophyll reflection, enabling 80–90% herbicide reduction to lower input costs while supporting healthier people, crops and soils.

- Amiga Max with Carbon Robotics LaserWeeder – A self-contained system designed for in-field demonstrations of precision laser weeding. This highly portable system enables more farmers to see the benefits of laser weeding firsthand in more fields.

- Amiga Max and Amiga Flex with OnTarget Electrostatic Sprayers – Achieve up to 80% water savings and cover 2–3 times more acres per day than conventional spraying systems.

- Amiga Max with Interlink Single Row Power Tube Sprayer – Purpose-built for vineyard and other trellis-style crops, delivering precise and efficient targeted spraying.

Autonomy that Performs in the Conditions Growers Actually Face

From the Amiga product line to existing OEM integrations, Bonsai Intelligence makes it easy and affordable for growers to deploy state-of-the-art autonomy on equipment best suited to their fields. Through a single platform, growers can plan, track, and manage equipment from multiple manufacturers—allowing them to deploy autonomy where it delivers the most value today and scale operations over time.

In addition to its new Amiga partnerships, Bonsai will showcase existing integrations with OMC and Flory Industries for orchards, demonstrating how Bonsai Intelligence performs reliably across machine types, diverse crop environments, and challenging conditions such as dust, debris, and low visibility. Unlike conventional autonomy systems that rely heavily on GPS, Bonsai Intelligence is an AI-based, vision-first system that learns directly from real-world experience and continuously compounds that learning to improve reliability in any environment.

Trained on more than 750,000 acres across multiple continents and a wide variety of crops, Bonsai Intelligence delivers best-in-class autonomous performance in commercial deployments worldwide.

About Bonsai Robotics

Bonsai Robotics develops vision-first, AI-based autonomy that makes off-road equipment smarter, safer, and more productive. Bonsai Intelligence is a connected platform that enables autonomous operations of mixed fleets anytime, anywhere. Combining advanced perception, embodied AI, and modular robotics, Bonsai brings reliable automation to the world’s most demanding field operations—reducing costs and increasing operational efficiencies.

Learn more at bonsairobotics.ai.

