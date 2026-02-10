Mage Data Enables Indian Banks to Transform Compliance Mandates into Business Agility and Rapid ROI

Mage Data helps Indian banks meet RBI and DPDP compliance while boosting agility, cutting test data costs, reducing risk, and delivering rapid ROI with TDM 2.0.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mage Data , recognized as a global Leader in Data Security Platforms (KuppingerCole) and a Champion in Test Data Management (Bloor Research), today announced the launch of a specialized solution framework designed to help Indian financial institutions master the "Compliance Paradox." As banks navigate the intensifying regulatory landscape defined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, this new framework enables enterprises to move beyond traditional, cost-heavy security measures toward a high-velocity, privacy-first model that pays for itself.Regulatory & Market ChallengeUnder the RBI Master Direction on Digital Payment Security Controls, banks are mandated to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of customer data across the entire digital product lifecycle — making the use of production data in non-production environments a direct compliance responsibility. The DPDP Act further raises the stakes, introducing statutory liabilities of up to ₹250 Crore for security lapses. Against this backdrop, the Indian banking sector stands at a precarious intersection of rapid digital acceleration and unprecedented regulatory scrutiny.Despite the high stakes, the “one more year” mindset often prevails. Traditional masking approaches are seen as a pure cost burden — increasing storage consumption, extending environment refresh cycles, and adding operational complexity. As a result, many banks continue to delay compliance initiatives. Full physical clones of production remain the norm, creating a sprawling and unsecured attack surface while inflating non-production infrastructure budgets by up to 60%. These challenges slow release velocity and innovation, reinforcing the perception that compliance is expensive and disruptive.The Solution: Mage Data TDM 2.0 with Database VirtualizationMage Data’s framework dismantles the long-held belief that compliance slows innovation. Purpose-built for regulated banking environments, it delivers a unified Test Data Management and data protection platform where compliance is embedded by design - ensuring sensitive data in non-production environments is consistently protected, centrally governed, and aligned with RBI and DPDP mandates without operational friction.With it’s TDM 2.0 platform, Mage Data decouples data delivery from physical storage through database virtualization, transforming compliance from a cost burden into a lever for business agility and infrastructure efficiency. This zero-copy approach enables banks to provision secure, virtualized environments in minutes instead of days, reducing non-production storage footprints by up to 90% and significantly accelerating release cycles.With centralized control and automated irreversible masking, banks eliminate the risk of PII exposure while consolidating multiple physical data copies into a single virtualization hub. These outcomes directly reduce regulatory risk exposure, optimize infrastructure spend, and improve productivity — enabling banks to achieve rapid ROI ( a sample ROI calculator can be found here ). The result is a compliance posture that enables faster innovation without compromising governance or control.Leadership Perspectives"Compliance should never be a bottleneck for innovation; it should be its foundation," said Rajesh Parthasarathy, Founder and CEO of Mage Data. "With this framework, we are helping Indian banks flip the script - transforming what was once a mandatory expense into an engine for rapid ROI. We are proving that you can protect customer privacy while simultaneously slashing infrastructure costs and accelerating your digital roadmap.""We are helping our customers move from 15-day refresh cycles to under four hours," added Padma Vemuri, Senior Vice President and Chief Solution Architect at Mage Data. "By removing the technical friction of data provisioning, we empower banks to focus on the customer experience while maintaining a state of continuous audit-readiness for the RBI. The feedback is consistent: the speed gains are as valuable as the security itself."Key Benefits for Indian Banks• Regulatory Compliance: Consistent protection and governance of sensitive data in non-production environments, aligned with RBI and DPDP mandates• Rapid ROI: Reduced storage, infrastructure, and operational overhead• Business Agility: Faster refresh cycles enabling quicker releases and improved productivity.Enterprise Capabilities• Automated Discovery & Classification: Patented AI-driven discovery for India-specific PII, including PAN, Aadhaar, and GSTIN.• Context-Preserving Masking: Preserve referential integrity and data relationships across banking systems.• Zero-Copy Virtualization: Create lightweight test environments that consume near-zero additional storage, drastically lowering TCO.• Self-Service Provisioning: Eliminating DBA bottlenecks by allowing development teams to refresh environments on demand.• Regulatory Governance: Built-in reporting and audit trails.As India’s BFSI sector continues its digital transformation, Mage Data remains committed to providing the robust security for the nation's most sensitive data. Ensuring that as banks scale, they do so with continuous compliance, operational efficiency, and measurable ROI.This framework is delivered in collaboration with Mage Data’s ecosystem consisting of some of the most trusted IT services and transformation partners in India, enabling banks to operationalize compliance and realize business value at scale.About Mage DataMage Data is a leader in data security and privacy software for global enterprises. Recognized as a Champion in Test Data Management (Bloor Research), Leader in Data Security Platforms (Kuppinger Cole) and Strong Performer in Dynamic Data Masking (Forrester), Mage Data’s award-winning and patented platform enables global organizations to navigate privacy regulations while ensuring robust security. Mage Data is also the highest-ranked vendor on Gartner Peer Insights for Test Data Management and Data Masking over the past 12 months, reflecting strong customer validation of its capabilities and impact. Mage Data’s client roster includes Fortune 500 companies, Ivy League universities, and leaders in the financial and healthcare sectors, all of whom rely on Mage Data’s platform for effective data privacy and security solutions.For more information, visit www.magedata.ai Contacts: bards@magedata.ai | +1 212 203 4365

