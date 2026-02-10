McAllen Accounting Firm Launches 'Best Return Ever' Service to Help Small Businesses Maximize Savings Under New Tax Laws

Morin & Snyman Accounting, an accounting firm in McAllen TX Morin & Snyman Accounting, a trusted accounting firm located in McAllen TX serving small businesses Morin & Snyman Accounting, an accounting firm with over 40 years of combined experience in the RGV

Morin & Snyman Combines 40+ Years of Experience with Strategic Tax Planning to Help Rio Grande Valley Businesses Capture Thousands in Missed Deductions

The tax code just handed small business owners a gift. But like any gift, it only helps if you actually use it. We built 'Best Return Ever' to make sure RGV businesses don't miss out on tax savings.” — Phil Snyman

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morin & Snyman Accounting, a locally owned accounting firm in McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley, is helping small business owners understand how the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) of 2025 creates unprecedented opportunities for tax savings—but only if businesses work with professionals who know how to navigate the complex new provisions.The firm has launched "Best Return Ever," a productized tax service specifically designed to help small business owners capture the maximum benefit from seven major tax law changes that took effect in 2025, including permanent 100% bonus depreciation, expanded Section 179 deductions now reaching $2.5 million, immediate R&D expense deductions, and enhanced qualified business income deductions that guarantee minimum benefits even for higher earners."Most small business owners have no idea how much money they're leaving on the table," said Joe Morin, co-owner of Morin & Snyman Accounting. "The 2025 tax law created permanent changes that could save qualifying businesses tens of thousands of dollars annually. But these aren't automatic—you need someone who understands the interplay between bonus depreciation, Section 179, the QBI deduction, and R&D expensing to structure things correctly."Professional Guidance Matters More Than EverThe OBBBA represents the most significant small business tax overhaul since 2017, touching nearly every corner of the tax code. While the changes create substantial savings opportunities, they also introduce new thresholds, timing considerations, and strategic choices that require expert analysis.The complexity begins with understanding which provisions apply to which businesses. Not every deduction works for every business structure. The wrong sequence of deductions can cost businesses thousands. And retroactive provisions for 2022-2024 R&D expenses mean many businesses are entitled to refunds they don't even know about."We're seeing business owners try to navigate this with online software or discount tax preparers, and they're missing massive opportunities," explained Phil Snyman, who co-owns the firm with Joe. "A software program can't tell you whether to take 100% bonus depreciation this year or spread it out. It can't identify which of your expenses qualify as R&D costs that can be immediately deducted. It definitely can't restructure your operations to maximize the new QBI minimum deduction."Seven Major Opportunities Small Businesses Must AddressMorin & Snyman's "Best Return Ever" systematically evaluates each client's eligibility for seven critical tax advantages created by the 2025 law:1. Permanent 100% Bonus Depreciation – Businesses can now immediately deduct the full cost of qualifying equipment, vehicles, and technology purchases placed in service after January 19, 2025. This permanent provision allows strategic timing of asset purchases to maximize cash flow.2. Expanded Section 179 Deduction – The immediate expense limit more than doubled to $2.5 million, with a phaseout threshold of $4 million. This creates significant planning opportunities for businesses making capital investments.3. Immediate R&D Expense Deductions – Domestic research and development costs can now be fully deducted in the year incurred, reversing the 2022-2024 capitalization requirement. Small businesses with average annual gross receipts under $31 million can retroactively apply this benefit to 2022-2024, generating substantial refunds.4. Enhanced QBI Deduction – The 20% qualified business income deduction is now permanent and includes a guaranteed minimum $400 deduction for any business with at least $1,000 in qualified income. Raised phaseout thresholds allow more higher-income business owners to claim the full benefit.5. Increased Business Interest Deductions – Modified ATI calculations that add back depreciation, depletion, and amortization mean businesses with highly depreciable assets can now deduct significantly more interest expense.6. Expanded Child Care Credits – Businesses providing employee child care can claim credits of up to 40% of costs (maximum $500,000), with small businesses under $31 million in gross receipts eligible for 50% credits up to $600,000.7. Strategic Entity Structure Planning – With permanent changes now in place, this is the optimal time to evaluate whether S-Corp, C-Corp, or LLC status provides the best long-term tax position.Local Expertise for Rio Grande Valley BusinessesUnlike national tax preparation chains or online software, Morin & Snyman provides personalized analysis specific to each business's situation. The firm specializes in what they call "plain English accounting"—translating complex tax provisions into clear recommendations that business owners can actually understand and act on."We've been serving McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Brownsville for over a decade," said Joe. "We know the local business landscape. We understand the industries that drive the Valley economy. When we analyze a client's return, we're not just running numbers through software—we're applying decades of experience to find opportunities that generic approaches miss."No Salespeople, No Surprises, Just Better ReturnsTrue to the firm's founding principles, "Best Return Ever" comes with transparent pricing and no high-pressure sales tactics. Clients receive a detailed analysis of their tax situation, specific recommendations for maximizing 2025 law benefits, and ongoing support throughout implementation."The tax code just handed small business owners a gift," said Phil. "But like any gift, it only helps if you actually use it. We built 'Best Return Ever' to make sure Rio Grande Valley businesses don't miss out on thousands of dollars in legitimate tax savings just because they didn't know the opportunities existed."The 2025 tax law changes are permanent, meaning the strategic decisions businesses make now will impact their tax positions for years to come. Morin & Snyman recommends that all small business owners schedule a consultation before the end of the first quarter to evaluate their eligibility for retroactive refunds and plan 2026 tax strategy accordingly.About Morin & Snyman AccountingMorin & Snyman is a locally owned accounting firm serving McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, Brownsville, and surrounding Rio Grande Valley communities. Founded by Joe Morin and Phil Snyman, the firm brings over 40 years of combined accounting and tax experience to small and medium-sized businesses throughout South Texas. Morin & Snyman specializes in accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping, payroll management, audit support, and business strategy consulting using what the firm calls "plain English accounting"—clear communication with zero surprises and no salespeople.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.