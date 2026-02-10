The Refrigerants Market is projected to attain a value of US $46.64 billion by 2030.

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The refrigerants market has been experiencing significant expansion lately, driven by an array of factors ranging from increased refrigeration needs to technological developments in cooling systems. Understanding the current market size, growth prospects, and regional dynamics provides valuable insights into this evolving sector.

Refrigerants Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2026

The refrigerants market has seen rapid growth over recent years, with its value rising from $29.3 billion in 2025 to an expected $32.28 billion in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The expansion during this period is mainly due to increased demand for refrigeration and air conditioning, growth in food cold storage facilities, accelerating urbanization, greater industrial cooling requirements, and the widespread availability of halocarbon refrigerants.

Long-term Outlook for the Refrigerants Market Until 2030

Looking ahead, the refrigerants market is projected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $46.65 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.6%. This forecasted growth is supported by stricter environmental regulations, rising cold chain logistics, greater demand for energy-efficient cooling systems, thermal management in electric vehicles, and innovation in next-generation refrigerants. Key trends expected to shape the market include a shift toward low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants, increased use of natural refrigerants, expanded refrigeration applications in cold chains, growth in air conditioning usage, and the transition from hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) to hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs).

Core Functions and Characteristics of Refrigerants

Refrigerants serve as primary working fluids in absorption refrigeration cycles or as secondary fluids to transfer thermal energy between media. They are chemical mixtures designed to act as cooling agents within heat pumps and refrigeration systems. Their function relies on phase change processes, where the substance alternates between liquid and gas states at various temperatures to absorb and release heat efficiently.

Influence of Electric Vehicle Demand on Refrigerants Market Growth

One of the key factors propelling the refrigerants market is the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). As EVs rely on battery-powered electric motors instead of traditional combustion engines, they require specialized refrigeration for battery thermal management and cooling of power electronics. For instance, in April 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that new electric car registrations in China reached 8.1 million in 2023, marking a 35% increase over 2022. This surge in EV adoption is significantly boosting refrigerant demand within the automotive sector.

Geographical Breakdown and Growth Potential in the Refrigerants Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the refrigerants market and is expected to maintain the fastest growth rate in the upcoming years. The market analysis covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a detailed view of global market trends and opportunities.

