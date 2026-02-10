Montgomery County Council Meets on Feb. 10 to Vote on the Promoting Community Trust - Immigrant Protections Act

MARYLAND, September 2 - For Immediate Release: Monday, February 9, 2026

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 9:15 a.m. and the meeting will begin with a proclamation presented by Councilmember Kristin Mink with County Executive Marc Elrich, recognizing Lunar New Year.

The Council will hold hybrid public hearings on the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 Capital Budget and FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The County Charter calls for a biennial CIP review process and for a new CIP to be approved by June 1 in even-numbered years, including 2026. Because this year represents a full CIP review year for the Council, the FY27 Capital Budget and every project in the FY27-32 CIP will be reviewed.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Legislative Session

Bill 7-26, Buildings - Scope and Applicability - Exemptions - Buildings or Structures used exclusively for Agricultural Purposes - Amendments

Introduction: Lead sponsors Council President Natali Fani-González, Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe and Councilmember Dawn Luedtke will introduce Bill 7-26, Buildings - Scope and Applicability - Exemptions - Buildings or Structures used exclusively for Agricultural Purposes – Amendments, which would clarify the agricultural purposes exemption to building permitting requirements. Bill 7-26 is needed because the term “agricultural purposes” is not defined in the County Code, and the Department of Permitting Services has interpreted a permitting exemption for agricultural purposes narrowly. As presently administered, the exemption does not apply to structures where agricultural business operations are performed or where agricultural products are processed.

Bill 7-26 would confirm an “agricultural purpose” includes the business, administration, or management of agriculture and the processing of an agricultural product to prepare the product for market. The bill would further clarify that the exemption does not extend to buildings or structures in which members of the public consume food or beverages, and a permit would be required for any building or structure where those activities occur. The purpose of the bill is to reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens for agricultural operators.

A public hearing is scheduled for March 10.

Bill 8-26, Landlord-Tenant Relations - Prohibition Against Price Coordination and Rent-Setting Algorithms

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Will Jawando will introduce Bill 8-26, Landlord-Tenant Relations - Prohibition Against Price Coordination and Rent-Setting Algorithms, which would prohibit the use of algorithmic devices to establish rents or rental terms in the County, prohibit price coordination regarding rents or rental terms in the County, and provide for the enforcement of the prohibitions. The purpose of Bill 8-26 is to prevent price fixing and collusion that may result in higher rents for County residents.

A public hearing is scheduled for March 10.

Bill 9-26, Rental Housing - Maintenance Standards and Essential Services - Air Conditioning

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Mink will introduce Bill 9-26, Rental Housing - Maintenance Standards and Essential Services - Air Conditioning, which would require detached single-family homes offered for rent to meet certain air-conditioning standards and alter the times of year in which air-conditioning requirements apply. In 2020, the Council enacted Bill 24-19, which required landlords to provide air conditioning in rental units during the months of June through September.

Currently, Bill 24-19 exempts detached single-family homes and dwellings located on sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places from the air conditioning requirement. Bill 9-26 would amend the air conditioning requirements enacted under Bill 24-19 to require the provision of air-conditioning in certain rental properties from May 15 through Sept. 30. In addition, the bill would remove the current exemption for detached single-family homes. Dwellings located on sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places would continue to be exempt. The bill would provide for a transition period, in which landlords of detached single-family homes could seek a temporary waiver from the director of the Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

A public hearing is scheduled for March 10.

Expedited Bill 10-26, Arts and Humanities Council – Amendments

Introduction: The Council will introduce Expedited Bill 10-26, Arts and Humanities Council – Amendments, which would establish requirements for the Board of Directors of the Arts and Humanities Council and establish appointment and confirmation requirements for members of the Board of the Arts and Humanities Council. In addition, Bill 10-26 would establish certain operational requirements of the Arts and Humanities Council, require the establishment of a racial equity and social justice policy by the Arts and Humanities Council, and establish a plan and timeline for implementation. The purpose of Bill 10-26 is to update and clarify the Arts and Humanities Council’s statutory role and responsibilities and strengthen its relationship with the County to reflect current governance standards.

The lead sponsor of Expedited Bill 10-26 is the Council President at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for March 10.

Bill 11-26, Fire and Rescue Services - Length of Service Awards Program for Volunteers - Amendments

Introduction: The Council will introduce Bill 11-26, Fire and Rescue Services - Length of Service Awards Program for Volunteers – Amendments, which would increase length of service benefits to certain local fire and rescue department volunteers.

Bill 11-26 would implement two, four percent Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) payment increases for certain volunteer fire and rescue members in accordance with the currently effective 2023-2026 Memorandum of Agreement between the County and the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association (MCVFRA). The first increase is retroactive to monthly LOSAP payments made since July 2024, and the second increase is retroactive to payments made since July 2025. Both increases are ongoing and apply to eligible volunteers currently receiving LOSAP benefits.

The lead sponsor of Bill 11-26 is the Council President at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for March 10.

Bill 12-26, Finance - Payments to Service Providers for Persons with Developmental Disabilities

Introduction: The Council will introduce Bill 12-26, Fire and Rescue Services - Length of Service Awards Program for Volunteers – Amendments, which would amend requirements concerning the formulation of payment to certain service providers for persons with developmental disabilities in the County and amend eligibility criteria to receive payment.

The purpose of the bill is to amend the County Code to reflect current practices. Currently, providers of services to people with developmental disabilities no longer use the wage target in their request for funding, and the requirement to pay staff 125 percent of the County’s minimum wage was removed from the operating budget resolution in FY20. Bill 11-26 would eliminate the requirement that the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provide the County Executive and Council with a calculation of the amount of payment under the Development Disability Supplement considering state reimbursements, the cost of providing services, and a wage target equivalent to 125 percent of the County minimum wage.

The lead sponsor of Bill 12-26 is the Council President at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for March 10.

Expedited Bill 35-25, County Administration - Immigrant Protections (Promoting Community Trust - Immigrant Protections Act)

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 35-25, County Administration - Immigrant Protections (Promoting Community Trust - Immigrant Protections Act), also known at the Trust Act. Spearheaded by Council President Fani-González, the entire Council has sponsored the Trust Act, which reaffirms Montgomery County’s commitment to ensuring that all residents, regardless of immigration status, can safely access County services without fear or discrimination.

Expedited Bill 35-25 would prohibit discriminatory practices by the County against foreign nationals and immigrants in the County; limit, consistent with federal and state law, the use of County agents and resources in the enforcement of civil immigration laws; ensure that, to the greatest extent permitted under federal and state law, County benefits and services are provided to residents regardless of country of birth or immigration status; require certain notices to individuals; and generally amend the laws regarding County government administration and immigrant protections.

While the County cannot determine federal immigration policy, this new legislation codifies that County resources and processes promote a welcoming and inclusive community, regardless of immigration status. The legislation does not change the County’s approach to criminal law enforcement. Montgomery County Police will continue to enforce all criminal laws and the State’s Attorney will retain full authority to prosecute those cases. Those who commit crimes in Montgomery County will continue to be held accountable through the justice system.

The joint Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) and Public Safety (PS) Committee recommends enactment with amendments. The committee recommendation includes technical amendments to make the bill language internally consistent. In addition, the committee recommends amendments to assure that limited information sharing may occur when needed to qualify for benefits and that department record deletion practices conform with applicable state law on records retention.

Resolution to approve the Spending Affordability Guidelines (SAG) for the FY27 Operating Budget

Review: The Council will review a resolution to approve the Spending Affordability Guidelines for the FY27 Operating Budget. The deadline for the Council to adopt these guidelines is the second Tuesday of February each year. The deadline this year is Feb. 10.

The Montgomery County Code requires the Council to specify the following when adopting the spending affordability guidelines for the operating budget: a ceiling on the funding from ad valorem real property tax revenues; a ceiling on the aggregate operating budget; and separate budget allocations for Montgomery County Government, the Montgomery County Board of Education, Montgomery College, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, debt service and current revenue funding of capital projects.

As part of this process the Council will consider the condition of the economy, the level of economic activity in the County, trends in personal income and the impact of economic and population growth and projected revenues.

The GO Committee recommends setting the ceiling on funding from ad valorem real property tax revenues at the charter limit consistent with prior years and the December 2025 fiscal plan update. In addition, the committee recommends setting the ceiling on the aggregate operating budget at more than $6.7 million, or 1.09 percent growth from the FY26 approved aggregate operating budget. The committee also proposed recommended operating budget allocations for agencies and certain non-agency uses within the proposed aggregate operating budget. Additional information is available in the Council staff report.

