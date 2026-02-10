Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-González to Hold Press Briefing on Feb. 10 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, September 2 - For Immediate Release: Monday, February 9, 2026

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 9, 2026—On Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-González will hold a briefing to discuss the Council’s upcoming vote on the Trust Act (Expedited Bill 35-25). Spearheaded by Council President Natali Fani-González, the entire Council supports the Trust Act, which reaffirms Montgomery County’s commitment to ensuring that all residents, regardless of immigration status, can safely access County services without fear or discrimination.

Council President Fani-González will also highlight the Council’s approach to upcoming capital and operating budget deliberations. Fiscal Year 2027 Capital Budget and the Fiscal Year 2027–2032 Capital Improvements Program public hearings conclude on Tuesday evening and will be followed by committee review and recommendations to the full Council. The County Executive is scheduled to transmit the FY27 Operating Budget to the County Council by March 15.

Additionally, the Council President will provide an update about ongoing efforts to address data centers and follow up on the recent snow operations briefing.

Council President Fani-González will also discuss the Council’s coordination with state leaders on legislation impacting Montgomery County as well as Montgomery County Public Schools, and highlight anticipated federal funding secured by the County’s Congressional delegation.

The Council president's briefing is open to the public and will be held in the Potomac River Conference Room located on the sixth floor of the Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville (directions).

