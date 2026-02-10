Council President Fani-González Statement on Wootton High School Shooting

MARYLAND, September 2 - For Immediate Release: Monday, February 9, 2026

From the Office of Council President Fani-González

Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-González issued the following statement following the recent shooting at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville.

“We are shocked and heartbroken by the disturbing shooting at Wootton High School. The safety of our students is our most important priority.

“We wish the student who was injured in this shooting a full and swift recovery. My heart and thoughts are with their family, and all the students and staff that make up the Wootton High School community.

“We are thankful for the immediate response by Montgomery County police, Rockville City police, and all the first responders who arrived quickly to provide emergency medical care, secure the scene and ensure that all other students were safe.

“With the police investigation underway, it is paramount that we remain focused on addressing the gun violence in our community. Guns have no place in our schools.”

