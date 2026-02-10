Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Welcomes Bipartisan House Action on Housing Supply and Affordability

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) applauds the U.S. House of Representatives for passing the Housing for the 21st Century Act, a bipartisan effort designed to confront America’s housing shortage and rising cost pressures facing American families and small businesses.The legislation, led by House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill (R-AR) and Ranking Member Maxine Waters (D-CA), streamlines housing construction by updating outdated federal housing programs, expanding local flexibility, helping modernize zoning and development practices, reforming environmental review processes, and improving federal housing finance tools to better reflect current market realities. It also expands manufactured and workforce housing opportunities, strengthens rural housing programs, enhances oversight and accountability at HUD, and introduces targeted borrower and tenant protections and assistance to support long-term housing stability and supply growth. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“The scale of today’s housing crisis demands serious, comprehensive action, not piecemeal fixes. I commend Chairman Hill and Ranking Member Waters for their leadership. This legislation reflects the kind of broad, bipartisan effort that is required not only to improve affordability and expand supply, but to help build a stronger America. By focusing on responsible development, streamlined and commonsense regulatory reform, modernized local development processes, and stronger community-based lending, the House has sent a clear message that home ownership is directly tied to economic mobility, workforce stability, and small business growth. Policies that incentivize pro-growth housing practices and reduce unnecessary construction delays will help accelerate new supply and strengthen long-term economic competitiveness.”Hispanics are among those most affected by housing shortages, particularly in high-growth regions where limited supply constrains hiring, consumer spending, and long-term investment. The strong, bipartisan support behind this bill should serve as a foundation for productive negotiations in Congress. With both chambers advancing bipartisan housing proposals, the USHBC calls on Congress to align these efforts into a final solution that can deliver meaningful relief and expand housing options nationwide.To learn more about USHBC’s work on housing policy, economic opportunity, and small business advocacy, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

