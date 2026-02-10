AHA chair kicks off conference, shares value of innovation in rural hospitals
Rural hospital and health system leaders gathered at the 39th annual AHA Rural Health Care Leadership Conference this week in San Antonio. Experts, practitioners and providers are sharing strategies, resources and innovative approaches to thrive in the changing landscape of rural health care.
Marc Boom, M.D., president and CEO of Houston Methodist and chair of the AHA Board of Trustees, welcomed attendees and noted the unique challenges facing rural hospitals, as well as their abilities to face those challenges. See the Feb. 9 Chair File for Dr. Boom’s insights and perspective.
