AHA podcast: The FBI’s Campaign Against Cyberthreats Part 1

John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, talks with Brett Leatherman, FBI assistant director, Cyber Division, and Gretchen Burrier, FBI assistant director, Office of Private Sector, about the agency’s new campaign against cyberthreats, the surge of cyberattacks in U.S. health care and what hospitals and health systems can do right now to defend themselves. LISTEN NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.