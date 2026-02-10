Transforming Breathing into Real-Time Awareness: Alveos One Launches a New Wearable Category

Live On Kickstarter, Alveos One reduces stress with real-time haptic guidance and a personalized AI breathing coach.

Alveos One was created to continuously listen to breathing in real-time and turn those signals into actionable guidance that helps people manage stress, recover faster, and stay balanced.” — co-founder and CEO Patrick Obolgogiani

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alveos One , the revolutionary new smart wearable designed to help wearers monitor and guide their breathing for better nervous system regulation, is live on global platform Kickstarter and a breakout crowdfunding success story having raised over $70k in under a week.Breathing is one of the most fundamental indicators of overall health and internal state, yet it often goes unnoticed until stress, fatigue, or imbalance are already present. Alveos One was created to bring conscious awareness to this vital signal by capturing real-time respiratory patterns and translating them into actionable insights that support better physical and mental well-being.“Breathing was something I struggled with personally through dealing with asthma. After exploring various breathwork techniques seeking relief, I knew there had to a more natural way to manage,” says co-founder Oliver Obolgogiani on the inspiration behind the project. “We quickly saw how breathing plays a central role in stress, recovery, and focus, yet there was no practical way to measure it continuously outside of clinical settings. That gap is what pushed us forward. We wanted to build something subtle, reliable, and genuinely useful in real life.”Alveos One clips magnetically onto clothing with a lightweight design that stays out of the way during work, rest, exercise, or sleep. When the device detects meaningful changes in breathing rhythm or depth, it can provide gentle haptic feedback and pair with the companion mobile app for deeper insights, trends, and personalized breathing routines to bring breathing back to a healthier state.Key Features of Alveos One:• Real-Time Tracking — Continuous monitoring of breathing patterns to reveal changes in rhythm, depth, and balance as they occur.• AI Breathing Coach — Adaptive routines and coaching based on individual breathing signatures to support calm, focus, and recovery.• Haptic Guidance — Gentle, real-time feedback that helps users regulate breathing without needing to look at a screen.• Magnetic Attachment & Comfort — Easy magnetic clip-on design that attaches to clothing with zero adhesives and stays out of the way throughout daily wear.• Long Battery Life — Up to 8 days of use on a single charge, with effortless wireless charging when it’s time to recharge.• Privacy-First Sensing — On-device breath listening that focuses only on respiratory signals, not speech or background noise.“Breathing patterns reveal more than any other metric, yet most devices only tell what happened after the fact,” adds co-founder and CEO Patrick Obolgogiani. “Alveos One was created to continuously listen to breathing in real-time and turn those signals into actionable guidance that helps people manage stress, recover faster, and stay balanced.”Breathe smarter. Live Calmer. Alveos One is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/alveos/alveos-one-wearable-that-listens-to-your-breath About Alveos Labs Alveos is built by a tightly aligned founding team with deep expertise across hardware engineering, neurophysiology and data science, product design, and commercial execution. The team combines experience from medical devices, embedded systems, AI research, global SaaS scale-ups, and consumer brand building.For more information on Alveos Labs please visit alveoslabs.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.