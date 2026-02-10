Frontier Psychiatry Appoints Healthcare Industry Veteran Terry Boch to Board of Directors

Former CEO of BeMe Health and Clarify Health brings three decades of healthcare technology leadership to rural telehealth innovator

Frontier Psychiatry is tackling one of healthcare’s most pressing challenges, the rural mental health crisis, with a proven model that delivers real results.” — Terry Boch

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frontier Psychiatry , a leading behavioral telehealth provider delivering high-quality, accessible behavioral health services to rural communities, today announced the appointment of Terry Boch to its Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2026.Boch is a 30-year healthcare industry veteran with an exceptional track record of building, integrating, and operating high-growth healthcare technology companies. Her extensive experience spans payer, provider, employer, life sciences, and public sector markets, with deep expertise in big data and analytics, care management, population health, value-based care, AI/machine learning, interoperability, and EHR technologies.Most recently, Boch served as CEO of BeMe Health, where she led the company through a successful strategic sale. Previously, she held C-level roles driving strategic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and operational excellence at prominent healthcare organizations including Clarify Health, Diameter Health (sold to Availity), IBM Watson Health, Wellcentive (sold to Philips), United Healthcare, and KPMG.“Terry’s extraordinary depth of experience in scaling tech-forward healthcare companies and her passion for innovation make her an invaluable addition to our board,” said Eric Arzubi, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of Frontier Psychiatry.“As we continue expanding access to high-quality behavioral health care in underserved rural communities, Terry’s strategic expertise in tech-enabled specialty care services, value-based care and population health will help guide our next phase of growth.”“Frontier Psychiatry is tackling one of healthcare’s most pressing challenges, the rural mental health crisis, with a proven model that delivers real results,” said Boch.“With clinical outcome studies demonstrating a 38% lower hospitalization rate, the model isn’t delivering incremental improvements, this is a fundamentally different outcome that can scale nationwide. I’m honored to join the board and support the team in bringing innovative, accessible behavioral health care to the communities that need it most.”Frontier Psychiatry has established itself as a leader in rural behavioral health. The company delivered over 50,000 patient visits and is rapidly growing its provider network to expand access to more communities across the nation. Frontier's search partner, The Tolan Group , led the engagement for this critical role.About Frontier PsychiatryFrontier Psychiatry is a physician-led tele-behavioral health provider dedicated to addressing America’s rural mental health crisis. With a rapidly growing network of providers, Frontier Psychiatry delivers high-quality, accessible psychiatric care to populations facing significant barriers to behavioral health services. The company’s innovative care model has been validated by peer-reviewed research demonstrating superior patient outcomes. For more information, visit frontier.care.

