Katy Meraz of The Mahdavi Law Firm PLLC Named 2025 Super Lawyers Rising Star

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mahdavi Law Firm PLLC is proud to announce that attorney Katy Meraz has been selected to the 2025 Super Lawyers Rising Stars list, a prestigious recognition awarded to less than 2.5% of attorneys statewide.

The Super Lawyers Rising Stars designation honors outstanding attorneys who demonstrate excellence in practice, peer recognition, and professional achievement. Candidates are evaluated through a rigorous multi-phase selection process that includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. This distinction is reserved for attorneys who have shown exceptional skill and dedication early in their legal careers.

Katy Meraz focuses her practice on personal injury law, where she represents individuals and families who have been injured due to the negligence of others. Known for her meticulous preparation, client-centered advocacy, and unwavering commitment to justice, Meraz has built a reputation as a trusted advocate for those navigating some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

“Katy embodies everything we stand for at The Mahdavi Law Firm: integrity, hard work, and a relentless commitment to our clients,” said Cyrus Mahdavi, founding attorney of The Mahdavi Law Firm PLLC. “This recognition is well-deserved and reflects the respect she has earned from both her peers and the community we serve.”

Meraz expressed gratitude for the honor, emphasizing the team-driven culture of the firm. “Being named a Super Lawyers Rising Star is incredibly meaningful, especially knowing it’s based on peer recognition,” said Meraz. “I’m proud to work alongside a team that prioritizes our clients’ recovery and holds itself to the highest standards of advocacy every day.”

Based in Houston, Texas, The Mahdavi Law Firm PLLC is a personal injury law firm committed to providing individualized attention and powerful representation. The firm is known for guiding clients through complex legal matters while aggressively pursuing accountability from insurance companies and negligent parties.

About The Mahdavi Law Firm PLLC

Trusted Texas Personal Injury Attorneys Committed to Fair Compensation

At The Mahdavi Law Firm PLLC, our personal injury attorneys represent people across Texas who are facing serious injuries and complex personal injury claims. Our legal professionals focus exclusively on personal injury law, including car accidents, truck accidents, premises liability, wrongful death cases, and catastrophic injuries. Led by Cyrus Mahdavi, a Super Lawyers Rising Star (2023–2025), our TX personal injury lawyers combine strategic courtroom advocacy with personal attention and care for each client.

We are known for our dedication to helping personal injury victims pursue justice and fair compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and long-term recovery needs. Our team stands up to powerful insurance companies and takes the right steps to help each client seek the compensation for which they may be eligible under Texas law.

Legal Disclaimer:

