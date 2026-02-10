Minfy Unveils AIMxD Hub, a Global AI Centre of Excellence Leveraging Microsoft Foundry to enable Frontier Firms
Minfy unveils AIMxD Hub, a Global AI CoE with Microsoft to help enterprises scale AI and evolve into Frontier Firms.
The launch of AIMxD Hub is part of Minfy’s technology collaboration and go‑to‑market alignment with Microsoft, encompassing AI solution development on Microsoft Foundry, talent and capability enablement, and coordinated go‑to‑market efforts.
AIMxD mission is to leverage Minfy’s AI capabilities together with Microsoft Azure‑based AI services within an Innovation Xcclerator model - rapidly translating vision into implementation through a global delivery hub. AIMxD is a dedicated environment where Minfy converts the “Art of Possible” into the “Art of Practice” through AI innovation, disciplined engineering, and delivery excellence, leveraging Microsoft Azure services.
Minfy operates a global innovation and delivery model, leveraging Indian talent to drive solution innovation and capability development on Microsoft Azure. AIMxD will harness publicly available datasets where appropriate, language‑specific AI capabilities, diverse enterprise use cases, Microsoft Azure‑based AI services to unlock value for global organisations.
As enterprises rapidly move from AI pilots to production-grade platforms, AIMxD delivers the architecture, cognitive automation, and execution rigor required to achieve measurable business impact. The centre integrates Minfy’s proprietary Enterprise General Intelligence Reference Architecture (EGIRA), Swayam Suite cloud-native accelerators, Forward Delivery Engineers (FDEs), and AI Digital Worker Pods, implemented on Microsoft Azure based AI services, to enable enterprise‑scale AI implementations, including solutions aligned to Enterprise Twins and Physical AI.
“AIMxD represents our commitment to helping global enterprises navigate the AI shift with confidence. It combines our innovation DNA with disciplined execution, enabling clients to adopt AI responsibly, rapidly, and at scale,” said Vikram Manchanda, CEO, Minfy.
“As Minfy advances enterprise AI capabilities through the AIMxD Hub, Microsoft Azure provides the AI and cloud foundation to support this next phase of execution at scale,” said Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia. “By applying Microsoft Foundry services, organizations can build secure and production-ready AI platforms that help translate ambition into real business outcomes.”
“AIMxD is designed to accelerate the AI adoption curve. From experimentation to productization, we are creating an integrated ecosystem where ideas become prototypes, prototypes become products, and products scale into enterprise-wide platforms. AIMxD is where the future of enterprise AI gets engineered,” said Vijay Jain, Founder & CPCO, Minfy.
AIMxD Will Offer Clients:
- A single-entry point for AI innovation, engineering, and delivery
- Rapid solution development through Minfy‑led innovation pods and applied AI labs
- End-to-end AI lifecycle execution—from problem discovery to production ML
- Governance frameworks designed to align with Responsible AI principles, leveraging Microsoft’s Responsible AI tools and guidance
With AIMxD-NCR, Minfy consolidates its delivery centres across Washington DC, Hyderabad, Hubli, and Gurgaon, scaling its global delivery capabilities into a unified ecosystem designed to enhance innovation velocity and drive delivery excellence.
