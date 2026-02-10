New Playable and Benchmark partnership enables reliable, instant-play Video for Benchmark email campaigns Webinar 19 February 2026 - Video in Email That Actually Works: Best Practices, Pitfalls, and Playable Solutions

Playable Inc and Benchmark Email is a strategic partnership that brings instant-play video capabilities directly into the Benchmark email marketing platform.

Email marketers need new ways to stand out. By adding Playable’s instant-play video capabilities, we’re giving our customers a simple, high-impact tool that delivers real results.” — Jonathan Herrick, CEO of Benchmark Email

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playable Inc., the pioneer in instant-play video for digital marketing, and Benchmark Email, a global email marketing platform, today announced a strategic partnership that brings instant-play video capabilities directly into the Benchmark email marketing platform. This partnership enables Benchmark customers to quickly and easily create high-performing video email campaigns, with brands typically seeing up to 30% increase in engagement and revenue when using Playable’s instant-play technology.

Through this partnership, Benchmark Email customers can now include high-quality, fast-loading video directly inside their HTML emails with no coding, design, or technical effort required. Playable automatically transforms any video asset into an optimized format that delivers consistent plays across devices and inbox environments, making video email both accessible and scalable for marketing teams of all sizes.

The partnership also introduces a tiered pricing model for Benchmark customers, including a Starter plan with a 7-day free trial, along with simplified onboarding and streamlined workflows designed to help marketers accelerate campaign production, boost performance, and deliver improved customer experiences.

Phillip Wing, Phd, CEO and Founder of Playable Inc., said, “Our partnership with Benchmark Email makes instant-play video available to thousands of businesses in a single step. Video has become the most powerful form of digital communication, and Benchmark customers can now create video-enabled campaigns in minutes, and achieve significant uplift in engagement and revenue.”

Jonathan Herrick, CEO of Benchmark Email, said, “Email marketers need new ways to stand out. By adding Playable’s instant-play video capabilities, we’re giving our customers a simple, high-impact tool that delivers real results. We’re excited to bring this innovation to our global user base.”

Benchmark and Playable will roll out co-marketing activities, including a webinar on 19 February, “Video in Email That Actually Works”, covering how to use video in email, common inbox pitfalls, and best practices for delivering reliable, instant-play video across email clients. Registration link:

https://benchmarkemail.zoom.us/webinar/register/7717703877590/WN_FnnP-t-MTVuTQRTJBaeRCg

About Benchmark Email

Benchmark Email is a global email marketing platform serving small-to-midsize businesses in more than 15 countries. Benchmark empowers organisations to check email marketing off the list in a fraction of the time - backed by a world-class support team of email marketing experts.

About Playable

Playable enables businesses to deliver high-quality, instant-play video experiences across email and digital channels. Designed to work reliably across inboxes, devices, and networks, Playable transforms video into formats optimized for performance, engagement, and scale. By simplifying how video is created, delivered, and measured, Playable helps teams use video more effectively, without adding complexity to their workflows.

