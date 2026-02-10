OrbitHQ Launches Public Beta to Automate SEO for Founders, Turning ‘Constant Maintenance’ into Actionable Systems

Action plan on seo items Overview of all sites

Introducing a new SEO automation platform specifically designed to help founders and in-house teams reclaim their time.

The problem is that most SEO tools are built for specialists, they assume you want to analyze keywords all day. Founders don't they want to know what matters this week and what can be ignored.” — Thoma Desa

CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrbitHQ announced the launch of its public beta, introducing a new SEO automation platform specifically designed to help founders and in-house teams reclaim their time. By shifting SEO from a manual research project to an automated system, OrbitHQ addresses the growing complexity that often turns organic growth strategies into a second full-time job for entrepreneurs.

For many startups, SEO has ceased to be a simple growth channel and has become burdensome infrastructure requiring constant maintenance. While traditional tools like Semrush or Ahrefs offer deep data for specialists, they often overwhelm operators who do not have the time to analyze dashboards or export reports.

OrbitHQ was built to close the gap between technical SEO data and executive decision-making.

"The problem isn't that founders don't care about organic growth. It's that most SEO tools are built for specialists, not operators," said Thoma Desa, Founder of OrbitHQ. "They assume you want to analyze keywords all day. Founders don't, they want clarity, they want to know what matters this week and what can be ignored. That is why we built OrbitHQ."

Moving From Estimates to Real Data

Unlike legacy platforms that rely on third-party estimates and generic scores, OrbitHQ connects directly to Google Search Console to analyze real performance data. The platform translates this raw data into a prioritized list of concrete tasks.

Key features of the platform include:

- Actionable Intelligence: Replacing endless charts with a prioritized "To-Do" list based on live site performance.

- Content Guidance: Instead of guessing topics, the system identifies exactly what content is missing and why it matters for topical authority.

- Focus on Fundamentals: Helping teams navigate the noise of "AI visibility" by enforcing the structural fundamentals search engines require.

AI and the Future of SEO

The launch comes at a critical time when AI is changing how content is produced. OrbitHQ posits that AI hasn't replaced SEO, but rather exposed how fragile many SEO setups were.

"Automation doesn't remove strategy, it removes friction-and that's what founders need most," Thoma added. "We are not replacing agencies or deep manual control for specialists. We are building for the teams that want SEO to quietly work in the background without becoming a constant distraction."

Availability

OrbitHQ is currently running in public beta with early users across Europe. The company is offering a limited number of lifetime plans to early adopters to support the continued development of the platform.

To access the beta, visit https://tryorbithq.com/. For details on the lifetime offer, visit https://tryorbithq.com/lifetime.

About OrbitHQ OrbitHQ is an SEO automation platform built for founders and small teams running SEO in-house. By treating SEO as a system rather than a research project, OrbitHQ helps startups maintain consistent organic growth without the overhead of complex manual analysis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.