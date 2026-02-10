DEBUT CD PARIS MIRAGES RELEASED ON INTERHARMONY RECORDS; AWARDED GLOBAL MUSIC AWARDS GOLD MEDAL

Debut CD Released on InterHarmony Records

InterHarmony Records releases its inaugural title, Paris Mirages, featuring cellist Misha Quint and pianist Alexei Volodin

In a truly outstanding performance of the Debussy Sonata, Misha Quint and Alexei Volodin reveal every nuance of Debussy's score with extraordinary finesse, conveying the grandeur and pathos of Sonata.” — Richard Brasier

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InterHarmony Records releases its inaugural title, Paris Mirages (Catalog No. IHR001), featuring cellist Misha Quint and pianist Alexei Volodin in a program of French works that map the stylistic pressures of fin-de-siècle Paris—the late-Romantic inheritance meeting the beginnings of modernism. (InterHarmony Records)The album has been named a Gold Medal Winner by the Global Music Awards in Classical – Instrumentalist, recognizing the duo’s recorded collaboration. (Global Music Awards)Repertoire centers on Debussy, Fauré, Franck, Ravel, and Saint-Saëns, including Debussy’s Nocturne et Scherzo, Clair de lune (in cello transcription), and the Sonata for Cello and Piano; Fauré’s Élégie; Franck’s Sonata in A major (in the established cello version); Ravel’s Pièce en forme de habanera; and Saint-Saëns’s The Swan.For listeners attentive to repertoire logic rather than anthology programming, Paris Mirages is built around continuity: the shared Parisian performance e composers and early advocates moved, and the way chamber music—once strongly associated with salon practice—was increasingly carried into public venues and professional concert life. (InterHarmony Records) The interpretation is correspondingly unsentimental: structural line, balance, and clarity of articulation are treated as primary expressive agents, especially in works whose surface color can too easily obscure their underunderlying formal structure.Recorded at Jardin Musical (Brussels), the production credit lists Jennifer Nulsen (producer; editing, mixing, mastering) with Julien Brocal as recording engineer; liner notes are by Richard Brasier and Matthew Brown (InterHarmony Records)Paris Mirages also introduces InterHarmony Records, founded in 2026 with an explicit mandate: selective repertoire, collaborations with leading international artists, and releases conceived as “definitive artistic statements” shaped by scholarly discernment and industry-level production with recorded sound intended to preserve instrumental color, balance, and dynamic range rather than foreground studio intervention.The album is available for digital download in MP3 and FLAC formats, with the complete physical CD album available for purchase at interharmonyrecords.com, or for streaming and digital purchase on platforms all over the world including Apple Music and Spotify. (InterHarmony Records)

Debussy: Cello Sonata

