Z-SERIES GEO RankLens Report AI Brand Visibility GEO Campaign Reporting AI Brand Visibility: RankLens Search

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The marketing world has a new problem: consumers increasingly ask AI systems for “best options” and shortlists, but the outputs are probabilistic—and often inconsistent.

A major study by SEO Vendor reported that ChatGPT recommended the same brands more frequently for some than others by running prompts 100 times in October, 2024. New research in October, 2025, running 15,600 samples across 52 categories/locales with GPT-5 further found that large language models have maintained a high volatility in brand recommendations.

That volatility has created skepticism around “AI visibility scores” and screenshot-style reporting—despite growing spend in the category. SEO Vendor’s research notes that $1B+/year is estimated to be spent on AI tracking and AI visibility by 2030, even as the industry has struggled to prove whether “AI rankings” are stable enough to measure responsibly.

Today, SEO Vendor announced the launch of Z-SERIES GEO (Generative Engine Optimization)—a campaign built specifically to help brands become more likely to be mentioned, recommended, and correctly understood across major AI platforms, while also giving agencies and in-house teams a visibility measurement approach designed for the reality of LLM inconsistency.

The struggle GEO was built to solve: AI answers change—so measurement must evolve

In classic SEO, measurement assumes relative stability: rankings move, but they generally exist in a repeatable format. In generative search, the foundational assumption breaks. As SEO Vendor’s team demonstrated, repeated runs of the same recommendation prompt can yield different lists, different ordering, and even different list lengths—making “rank position” a fragile metric for AI.

Yet the same research also points to what does hold signal: visibility percentage across many queries is more consistent than ranking position—and brands that show up repeatedly across varied prompts can be measured as part of a “consideration set.”

SEO Vendor says that gap—between market demand (“Are we being recommended by AI?”) and measurement reality (“The answers won’t sit still”)—is what drove the creation of Z-SERIES GEO.

RankLens: turning AI volatility into repeatable, auditable reporting

Z-SERIES GEO is anchored by RankLens, SEO Vendor’s AI Brand Visibility reporting system. GEO “starts with visibility” because “you can’t improve what you can’t measure,” says, Jim Liu, CEO of SEO Vendor. RankLens is designed to track brand and website appearance across engines, locations, and languages—while also catching brand confusion (misspellings, wrong associations, or being mixed up with competitors).

To reduce randomness, SEO Vendor’s GEO reporting uses patent-pending multi-sampling (4X–100X) along with stable averages and ranges so teams can monitor trends over time instead of relying on a single “lucky” output.

That “measure first” philosophy was pressure-tested in a six-month AI visibility pilot, where SEO Vendor observed a recurring growth arc: Discovery first (the brand begins appearing), then Confidence next (AI confidence rises as discovery becomes consistent), ultimately lifting the overall visibility index.

Data-backed approach: RankLens Entities open-sources the methodology behind the metrics

In addition to product reporting, SEO Vendor previously published RankLens Entities: AI Brand Visibility (Open-Source)—a reproducible study framework intended to help the market separate hype from measurement discipline.

The company reports running 15,600 samples across 52 categories/locales, and open-sourcing the method, data, and code so teams can audit and reproduce results.

The published method uses Entity-Conditioned Probing (ECP) with multi-sampling and a half-split consensus approach to estimate reliability via overlap@k—explicitly treating low overlap as “noise” and warning against over-interpreting any single top-k list.

The study also calls out real-world limitations that map directly to GEO campaign strategy: alias risk (brands showing up under multiple strings), prompt sensitivity, locale effects, and model drift—and recommends time-stamping and repeated runs to track change responsibly.

What Z-SERIES GEO includes—and what it does not promise

Z-SERIES GEO is designed for “AI-driven discovery” (summaries, comparisons, recommendations, “best option” lists) and is entity-first rather than keyword-rank-first.

Importantly, the campaign is structured around the reality highlighted by industry research: one-off “rankings in ChatGPT” can be anecdotal without enough sampling, and even proponents of AI visibility tracking emphasize validation and repeat runs.

Z-SERIES GEO is available as a pre-order with a stated launch date of March 15, 2026, priced at $599/month (pre-order) (shown as 20% off $749/month), with a pre-order limit of 50. The published package includes coverage across major AI engines (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Grok, Perplexity Sonar), a GEO dashboard, a starting framework of 5 entities, 10 page optimizations, AI-written 5,000 words (human reviewed, no-plagiarism guarantee), on-site/off-site content, DA50–DA90 links, a mass press release, and a monthly RankLens report.

SEO Vendor also states a 30-day money-back guarantee, a conditional 6-month “guaranteed results or we work for free until results are seen” policy, and no long-term contracts.

For brands asking whether GEO can “guarantee” placement inside Google AI results or local packs, SEO Vendor emphasizes that GEO work can support AI-surface visibility by strengthening clarity, authority, and corroboration signals, but does not promise specific placements due to frequent changes and lower transparency than classic rankings.

“The industry is learning fast that generative AI doesn’t behave like a stable SERP,” said Liu. “So we built Z-SERIES GEO around two non-negotiables: improve the entity signals that make a brand recommendable, and measure visibility in a way that acknowledges volatility instead of hiding it.”

About SEO Vendor

SEO Vendor is an award-winning AI SEO technology leader, providing white label SEO and marketing services and tools used by 50,000+ marketers, and now offers Z-SERIES GEO as a campaign designed to improve AI Brand Visibility across platforms, locales, and languages—backed by RankLens reporting and open-source measurement research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.