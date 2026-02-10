Metrocrest Area Chamber Announces 56th Annual Awards Luncheon Celebrating Our Local Leaders

FARMERS BRANCH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Metrocrest Area Chamber is proud to announce its 56th Annual Awards Luncheon, taking place on Thursday, February 26, 2026. This premier event brings together business and community leaders from Addison, Carrollton, and Farmers Branch to celebrate excellence in business, leadership, and community service across the Metrocrest region.The Annual Awards Luncheon is the Chamber’s signature event, honoring organizations and individuals whose contributions have strengthened the local economy and enriched the community. This year’s theme, “Celebrating Our Local Leaders,” highlights the vision, commitment, and impact of those who are helping shape the future of the Metrocrest area.“The Annual Awards Luncheon is a time-honored tradition that allows us to recognize outstanding businesses and leaders while celebrating the collective impact they have on our community,” said Michael Gallops, CEO of the Metrocrest Area Chamber. “It’s a meaningful opportunity to bring together our members and spotlight the achievements that make our region thrive.”Business of the Year Voting Now Underway!Voting for the Business of the Year Awards is currently underway and is being conducted by the primary representative of each Chamber member business. Winners will be announced live at the Awards Luncheon, making attendance especially exciting as honorees are revealed in real time.2026 Award Nominees:Small Business of the Year-AFairchild, LLC-Chase Couriers & Logistics Inc-PowerKenpo IncLarge Business of the Year-Centurion American-Envision Dallas-OncorBusinesswoman of the Year-Heather Davilla-Dr. Madeline Burillo-Hopkins-Cristal Retana LuleAmbassador of the Year-Suchi Rao-Sam Roberson-Tiara TuckerAdditional Awards to Be Announced!In addition to the categories above, the Chamber will present:-First Responder of the Year (one honoree from each city: Addison, Carrollton, and Farmers Branch)-Rising Star Award (one honoree from each city)-Citizen of the Year Winner Announcement coming soon!About the Metrocrest Area Chamber:The Metrocrest Area Chamber serves the business communities of Addison, Carrollton, and Farmers Branch by providing advocacy, resources, and connections that foster economic growth and community success.For more information about the 56th Annual Awards Luncheon, please visit https://www.metrocrestchamber.com/or contact Michael Gallops at972-746-5768

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.