Keeping the Blues Alive Launches B.B. King Centennial Sweepstakes Featuring One-of-a-Kind Gibson Custom Lucille Guitar

This Is the Last Week to Donate to Win Guitar Package & Support Music Education as B.B. King Centennial Tribute Continues

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation has announced a special fundraising sweepstakes honoring the life and legacy of B.B. King, timed to coincide with the release of B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, the landmark centennial tribute curated by Joe Bonamassa in partnership with the B.B. King Estate. ORDER your copy of B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 today. Donate to win this memorable prize package HERE At the center of the sweepstakes is an exceptionally rare, one-of-a-kind Gibson Custom Shop Lucille guitar, inspired by B.B. King’s iconic instrument and crafted exclusively for this moment. The sweepstakes has already raised more than $13,000 toward its $25,000 goal, with proceeds supporting the Foundation’s ongoing work funding music education programs, instruments, scholarships, and grants for schools across the United States. To learn more, please visit www.KeepingTheBluesAlive.org Only one Blue Sparkle Lucille Legacy model was ever made, making the guitar a museum-worthy collector’s piece. The instrument features a “How Blue Can You Get” Blue Sparkle finish, gold sparkle purfling along the headstock and body binding, and a polished brass pick guard engraved with the B.B. King Museum’s official “100 Years of B.B. King” graphic. The guitar includes a Certificate of Authenticity.“This sweepstakes is about honoring B.B. King in a way that reflects what he stood for,” said representatives for the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation. “B.B. believed deeply in passing the music forward, and this is a tangible way to celebrate his centennial while directly supporting the next generation of musicians.”The grand prize package includes:● One (1) B.B. King Lucille Legacy ES-355 Gibson Custom Guitar with hard case, signed by Joe Bonamassa● Two premium Joe Bonamassa concert tickets with a Meet & Greet voucher● B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 double CD and triple vinyl package● “The King of the Blues” 100 Years commemorative pinThe total prize package value is $13,804.A $25 donation earns 15 entries, with no limit on the number of entries per participant. No purchase or donation is required to enter, and free entry options are available through the official rules.The sweepstakes runs through February 15, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.Since its founding, the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation has funded more than 800 music education projects, impacting over 130,000 students nationwide. The Foundation donates weekly to schools in need, providing instruments, supplies, and resources to sustain music programs that might otherwise disappear.The sweepstakes serves as both a celebration of B.B. King’s enduring influence and a continuation of his lifelong commitment to education, mentorship, and keeping the blues alive for future generations.For full sweepstakes details, official rules, and entry information, go to the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation website at www.KeepingTheBluesAlive.org For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

