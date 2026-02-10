Montreal Jewish Expo Expands in 2026 with the Launch of a Major Kosher Food & Culinary Pavillion

Panel discussion at the MJU Expo

The expansion creates a dedicated platform for kosher food brands and chefs to connect with buyers, partners, and new markets across North America.

Our mission is Jewish unity and we achieve that by making sure every Jew- across industries- can find a home at the MJU Expo and sign a deal! Whether you come for real estate or food, you belong.” — Isaac Blackman

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After welcoming more than 4,000 attendees last year, the Montreal Jewish Expo ( MJU Expo) is entering a bold new chapter. In 2026, the Expo will officially expand its scope with the launch of a dedicated Kosher Food & Culinary Pavilion, celebrating Montreal’s global reputation as a world-class food city and a powerhouse of kosher cuisine.Known initially for its strong focus on real estate, construction, and professional services, the Montreal Jewish Expo has grown rapidly into one of the most important Jewish business and community gatherings in North America. This year’s expansion responds directly to overwhelming demand from local entrepreneurs, food leaders, and creatives who wanted to participate not just as attendees but as exhibitors.“We listened to the community,” explained Isaac Blackman, CEO of the Montreal Jewish Expo. “So many local business owners told us they wanted a place to showcase their work. Expanding the Expo was the natural next step in fulfilling our mission to reflect the diversity of Montreal’sJewish community.”The new food pavilion will spotlight leaders in kosher gourmet food, manufacturing, hospitality, and culinary innovation including:● Kosher food manufacturers and distributors● Restaurant owners and operators● Private kosher chefs specializing in luxury travel and events● Buyers, retailers, and hospitality professionals● Food lovers and culinary enthusiasts of all backgroundsTop kosher producers such as Mehadrin Marvid , Homemade Bakery, TMR Supperclub, Metsuyan Sushi will be exhibiting.With attendance expected to nearly double this year and a significantly expanded exhibitor roster, the 2026 Expo is poised to become one of the largest Jewish business and lifestyle events globally.Beyond business, the Expo continues to position itself as a powerful social gathering and unifying force.“Our mission is Jewish unity,” added Blackman. “The way we achieve that is by making sure every Jew in Montreal- across industries, interests, and backgrounds- can find a home at this show… and equally importantly, can sign a deal! Whether you come for real estate, food,culture, or community, you belong here.”The Montreal Jewish Expo will take place on April 28, 2026 at 5415 Chemin de la Cote-de-Liesse. Full exhibitor lists, programming details, and ticket information can be seen and purchased at Mjuexpo.com.About the MJU ExpoMontreal Jewish Expo (MJU Expo) is Canada’s premier showcase of Jewish business, innovation, and community. Founded in 2025, the Expo brings together entrepreneurs, professionals, creatives, and community leaders from across North America for a high-impact experience designed to spark growth, visibility, and meaningful deal-making.Built on a bold vision to unite the Jewish business community through collaboration and connection, MJU Expo has quickly evolved from an entrepreneurial idea into a dynamic, community-wide movement. Through curated programming- including workshops, keynote speakers, panel discussions, food exhibitions, and networking- the Expo creates a powerful environment where relationships turn into partnerships and ideas turn into opportunities.Learn more at mjuexpo.com.

